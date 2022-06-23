23 June 2022 – WatchGuard® Technologies announced its North European 2021 Partner of the Year Awards at last week’s Apogee Partner Conference. The WatchGuard Partner Awards recognise top channel partners across each of the three regions of WatchGuard’s North European partner community in the UK & Ireland (UKI), Nordics and Benelux that achieve outstanding business results and create successful customer programs and relationships through the delivery of WatchGuard-based solutions.

This year’s winners honoured at the awards were:

UKI Growth Partner of Year – Kuiper Technology

UKI Project of the Year – NETbuilder

UKI Partner of the Year – CCS Media

Nordics Growth Partner of Year – Qlosr

Nordics Project of the Year – High Performance Systems

Nordics Partner of the Year – DevCore

Benelux Growth Partner of Year – UViON

Benelux Project of the Year – Port-IT

Benelux Partner of the Year – TFE / Netcure

Jonathan Whitley, Regional Vice President, Northern Europe at WatchGuard said, “2021 was another challenging year, yet despite ongoing lockdowns and an increasingly uncertain economic climate, our partners showed tremendous resilience, innovation and commitment to deliver impressive sales results by leveraging our Unified Security Platform. These award-winning companies exemplify the power of WatchGuard’s channel network, demonstrating a high degree of competence in our technology and products, to provide the right guidance, implementation expertise and support for our customers’ cybersecurity strategies.”

