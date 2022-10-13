SAE Media Group reports: SAE Media Group welcomes the new sponsor Invensis for the 20th Annual conference this 16 – 17 November 2022.

After many successful years the highly anticipated Benelux Infrastructure Forum has returned to Amsterdam, Netherlands for its 20th year in a row.

The conference will bring together key professionals in the infrastructure, financing, and innovation sectors to discuss the latest issues and trends within the Benelux market.

Through discussing specific case studies and highlighting the challenges of coordinating and operating an infrastructure project in the region from the perspective of all involved; constructers, banks, financiers, lawyers, regulators, and consultants, - the event will provide insight into the new technologies and financing options available to get the best out of each project.

Attendance is relevant to:

Banks, consultants, constructors, public sector officials, port authorities, investors and financiers, developers and all stakeholders interested in regional infrastructure development, opportunities for partnership and investment, and those introducing innovative technologies that will accelerate the energy transition and increase wider efficiencies.

Head of Infrastructure; Managing Director, Head of Renewables, Project Manager, Programme Director, Structured Finance, Investment Director/Manager, Chief Financial Officer, PPP, Partner, Associate, Debt, Policy

Delegates interested attending will gain insight into the projects, priorities and plans for the region's ports and network with key opinion leaders and decision makers at the forefront of the market.

SAE Media Group’s 20th Benelux Infrastructure Forum

16 - 17 November 2022

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Sponsor: DIF Capital Partners, Invensis

