LONDON, UK – 30th November, 2021 — Westcon-Comstor, the global technology distributor, today announced it received the Palo Alto Networks Global Distribution Partner of the Year.

Announced during the Palo Alto Networks Ignite '21 Partner Summit, these annual awards are presented to an elite group of Palo Alto Networks partners that, over the past 12 months, have excelled in the following areas:

Performance : Bookings that partners initiate, the pipeline they build, innovative new services launched and net new customers added.

: Bookings that partners initiate, the pipeline they build, innovative new services launched and net new customers added. Enablement : Number of Palo Alto Networks technical, pre-sales, sales and post-sales training courses and certifications completed.

: Number of Palo Alto Networks technical, pre-sales, sales and post-sales training courses and certifications completed. Engagement: Nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team for exceptional engagement with Palo Alto Networks and our customers.

With this latest win, Westcon-Comstor has now been named Palo Alto Networks Global Distribution Partner of the Year for the second year in a row. Last year Westcon-Comstor was also awarded EMEA Distribution Partner of the Year and JAPAC Distribution Partner of the Year. As a leading global distribution partner, Westcon are uniquely positioned to help channel partners drive increased value for their customers, fast track the path to revenue, and expand and scale existing Palo Alto Networks business. A commitment to innovation coupled with expertise and experience in delivering leading technologies ensures Westcon-Comstor deliver exceptional outcomes that meet the evolving needs of business, today and tomorrow.

David Grant, President and Chief Operating Officer, Westcon International, said: “We’re honored to be named Palo Alto Network’s Global Distribution Partner of the Year for the second year in a row. Our dedicated Palo Alto Networks team is the largest vendor team at Westcon, with over 65 resources across EMEA focused entirely on Palo Alto Networks.

“From ransomware to securing the hybrid workforce, the past year has been a challenging one for security teams globally. Our partnership with Palo Alto Networks is an important element for us in helping organisations combat modern cybersecurity threats. We are fully committed to growing and investing in our relationship with Palo Alto Networks because we believe that long term success is based on collaboration and partnership.”

“At Palo Alto Networks, our partners share our vision of building tomorrow’s cybersecurity today and play a critical role in securing the tech-enabled future of the enterprise,” said Don Jones, senior vice president, Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks. “Organizations rely on Palo Alto Networks technology and our trusted partners to bring the services and solutions that offer flexibility, innovation and security. As we rise to the challenge of modern security, we are innovating against threats and digitally transforming at an unprecedented rate. Being ready for what comes next means being willing to see the world differently. We’re proud to recognize Westcon-Comstor on their Global Distribution Partner of the Year for delivering valuable business outcomes and helping our mutual customers protect their digital way of life.”

For more information on Westcon-Comstor, please visit this page.

For more information on Palo Alto Networks, please visit this page.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor, operating in more than 70 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

WestconComstor.com | Twitter | Facebook

# # #

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

CCgroup for Westcon-Comstor

Charlie O’Toole / Matthew Denby

T: 07977268049

E: westcon@ccgrouppr.com