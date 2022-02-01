Move signals renewed focus on Partner Success for the security, networking and hybrid cloud distributor

LONDON, UK – 1 February 2022 – Westcon-Comstor, the global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced it has appointed Patrick Aronson as Chief Marketing Officer. In this position, Patrick will be responsible for driving growth, and building a modern marketing organisation that will ensure Westcon-Comstor’s continued leadership in a world increasingly driven by subscription and as-a-service business models. He takes on this new role, in addition to his current role as Executive Vice President in Asia Pacific, which sees him responsible for business performance across Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Patrick Aronson

Westcon-Comstor continues to see accelerated market demand across global markets – and continued customer growth from the channel community. This new appointment signals a renewed focus and investment into partner success and a commitment to delivering channel customers with solutions and technology that will help them adapt and prosper in an environment pivoting quickly to software and hybrid cloud.

Patrick will lead Westcon-Comstor’s global marketing strategy and drive the evolution of the company’s 130-person strong global marketing team with a focus on analytics, marketing automation and Partner Success.

In a move which heralds a truly international leadership team for Westcon-Comstor, Patrick joins fellow C-suite members – David Grant, CEO, in London, Rakesh Parbhoo, CTO, in Johannesburg and Callum McGregor, CFO, in New York.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new responsibility as CMO as we continue to build and grow the business,” said Patrick Aronson, Chief Marketing Officer, global and Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific, Westcon-Comstor. “I know first-hand from our partners that they’re looking to us to provide the right tools, process and structure at scale so they can adapt their business models to deliver recurring value to each one of their customers. Westcon-Comstor is already a trusted brand by the world’s leading technology vendors. As these vendors pivot to subscription and annuity models, they too are keen leverage our focus on Partner Success.

“As an inspirational leader who has been part of this business for the past seven years, Patrick is the ideal person to join the C-suite and to drive partner success”, said David Grant, CEO, Westcon-Comstor. “Patrick’s been instrumental in spearheading our success in the Asia Pacific region, having launched and led initiatives like our APAC Partner Success Centre and developing our cloud business with AWS and Microsoft. He’ll bring that experience, leverage the work and make it global. The future is bright – and I’m excited to work more closely with Patrick.”

Patrick has been responsible for growing and leading Westcon-Comstor’s business in Asia Pacific. Prior to joining, Patrick spent a decade leading Motorola's mobile business in south-east Asia. He spent five years as Managing Director at Brightstar where he developed its engagement strategy and mobility business. He has a bachelor's degree in Economics and Asian Studies from Hobart College, New York, and is fluent in Vietnamese and Thai.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 70 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

