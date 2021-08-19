Leading technology distributor appointed strategic distributor for Sandvine

LONDON, UK – 19th August 2021 – Westcon-Comstor, the global technology distributor, today announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with Sandvine, a market leader in cloud-based Service Innovation and Intelligence solutions. After great success in the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, Westcon-Comstor has extended its existing distribution agreement with Sandvine to encompass Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, becoming a strategic global distributor for Sandvine’s solutions.

Digital transformation is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. This has resulted in a growing need for Sandvine’s real-time data, analytics, and inline actions such as: congestion, cyber security, and video streaming management; prioritizing business-critical applications and devices; and usage-based plans. These capabilities allow service providers and enterprises to optimize network resources and grow revenues by providing better customer experiences.

As a proven leader in Service Innovation and Intelligence for more than 20 years, over 500 of the largest and most innovative customers use Sandvine’s solutions. The company’s global footprint already extends across more than 100 countries, with over 2.5 billion network users benefitting from Sandvine’s solutions.

As a strategic distribution partner for Sandvine, Westcon-Comstor offers a proven combination of technology insight, industry, and channel expertise as well as a portfolio of value-add services. Westcon-Comstor’s Global Supply Chain Solutions, Solution Lifecycle Management and Digital Distribution capabilities make it the ideal partner to expand Sandvine’s customer reach and take the business to new heights.

Speaking about the announcement, Rene Klein, Senior Vice President, Westcon Europe said, “Through our partnership with Sandvine, we will be able to offer advanced service intelligence capabilities which are crucial as customers accelerate their digital transformations. Our strategic approach to bringing Sandvine’s solutions to our European and Asia Pacific channels will target new markets and industry segments to accelerate growth. Sandvine is a leader in service innovation and intelligence for good reason. We look forward to playing a larger part in their growth story with the expansion of our distribution agreement.”

Adrian Fitzgerald, Chief Revenue Officer, Sandvine, added, “We are excited to expand our successful relationship with Westcon to Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Westcon’s industry and channel expertise, value-added services and regional presence will help more customers benefit from Sandvine’s Service Innovation and Intelligence portfolio as they seek to improve network and application performance and deliver better customer experiences.”

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor, operating in more than 70 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

WestconComstor.com

About Sandvine

Sandvine's market-leading, cloudified Service Innovation and Intelligence portfolio helps customers deliver exceptional digital experiences and grow revenues. Our ability to classify over 95% of network traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, location and other parameters creates uniquely rich, real-time network and service data. We then apply machine learning-based contextual insights to improve performance and enhance digital services. For more information, visit http://www.sandvine.com/ or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

