Antony Byford, formerly UK&I MD, appointed Vice President of the new organisation

LONDON, UK – 6th September 2022 – Westcon-Comstor, the global technology provider and specialist distributor, is today announcing the launch of the newly formed Cloud & Collaboration business division. The new division, which provides specialist support to vendors and partners in the growing cloud and collaboration space, will be led Antony Byford, Vice President.

Research from Cavell Group indicates that by 2024, the total market value of cloud communications is forecast to exceed £1.9 billion in the UK alone. This market environment is exactly why Westcon-Comstor has launched its new Cloud & Collaboration division, to bring together dedicated specialists who understand the market from both a commercial and enablement perspective and so can better position both partners and vendors for success.

With over 30 years’ experience leading the market in this space, Westcon-Comstor brings a unique pedigree to its Cloud & Collaboration division. The Cloud & Collaboration team will have responsibility for vendor management and local execution, with vendors such as 8x8, Avaya, Jabra, Microsoft, Mitel, Poly, Ringcentral and Spectralink already on board. The team is comprised of sales personnel, business development managers, marketing, and pre/post-sales support, initially focussing on the UK&I, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy. The overarching aim of the division is to support partners both from a commercial and a marketing perspective, creating cross-vendor upsell opportunities to stimulate growth.

Speaking on the new division Keith Jackson, VP International Channels at 8x8, said, “8x8 spent a lot of time looking for a true value-added distribution partner that could help us not only expand our footprint in the UK, but also help us with our expansion into Europe. We're truly excited about the dedicated focus of Westcon-Comstor’s new Cloud & Collaboration division and excited to see how it grows.”

“With the economy shifting to subscription models, and our vendors to recurring revenues, it became clear that we needed to change the way we work in this space”, said René Klein, Executive Vice President, Westcon Europe. “Cloud technology is in high demand, even more so thanks to the hybrid work evolution. By reinventing how we work with this particular vendor community, we’ll improve our support to partners and ensure their success.”

“The vendor landscape is complex, but we can help our partners succeed through integrations and synergies, helping them navigate ecosystems,” said Antony Byford, VP, Cloud & Collaboration.

“Partners need support operating within this new model, they’re hungry for the skills needed to take these new offers to market. They now need to manage their businesses differently thanks to the introduction of cloud billing systems and automation. Vendors need the channel community to help support their accelerated drive to these models and Westcon-Comstor is here to facilitate this. That’s the rationale for the new division - and I’m thrilled to be at the helm to lead it”.

