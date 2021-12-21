Agreement provides the channel with the industry leading private wireless solution for reliable, low-latency, high performance connectivity for even the most demanding environments

LONDON, UK – 21st December – Westcon-Comstor, the global technology distributor, today announced it has signed a new distribution agreement with Nokia, which sees Westcon-Comstor bringing the Nokia industry grade private wireless solution - Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) to the German market.

As digital transformation accelerates, so does the need for next generation connectivity. From smartphones to smart factories, 5G has the power and performance needed for resource-intensive big data and IoT applications, ensuring devices and people can access critical networks in challenging circumstances. Private wireless networks are uniquely equipped to handle limitations of current IT networks, including Wi-Fi, in remote locations, large plants or temporary sites. A standalone private wireless network provides the robust and reliable connectivity that’s essential to today’s industrial and business operations — from people and machines to sensors and analytics.

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network that is scalable according to needs. The industrial-grade digital automation service platform offers reliable high-bandwidth and low-latency private 4.9G/LTE and 5G connectivity, local edge computing capabilities, voice and video services as well as a catalogue of other applications. It is a compact, easy-to-deploy platform, comprising network and user equipment, a cloud-based operation monitoring system and industrial connectors with standard and industry-specific protocol connectivity. It can also seamlessly integrate and manage new devices, such as ruggedised handhelds.

With Westcon-Comstor acting as the distributor for the Nokia DAC platform in Germany, supported by a dedicated 5G team, this new partnership will provide the industry expertise and specialised channel needed to unleash the full potential of high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking.

“We are excited to offer robust private wireless networks in Germany with Westcon” said Nathan Stenson, Vice President of Enterprise Global Partner Sales at Nokia. “This new deal will accelerate benefits of Nokia Digital Automation Cloud for partners and end users across the region. Private wireless will drive radical transformation across industries, communities and public services, and we are proud to partner with Westcon to support the channel on this journey.”

“As a global leader in mission-critical networks, including 380+ industrial grade private wireless networks customers, Nokia is more than a connectivity vendor,” said Hannah Broadhurst, 5G and Private Wireless Director at Westcon-Comstor. “We’re looking forward to working together to deliver the next generation connectivity that businesses need to accelerate industrial transformation, increase automation, ensure safety and security, and reach new levels of quality, efficiency and productivity.”

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor, operating in more than 70 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

About Nokia

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 1,500 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging decades of Nokia experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical and wireless networks on the planet. With more than 380 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, of which over 75 incorporate 5G, Nokia has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

