New relationship is set to increase Westcon-Comstor’s value to channel partners by bolstering its Zero Trust capability

LONDON, UK – 11th August – Westcon-Comstor, the global technology distributor, has signed an agreement with Zscaler to market and distribute its cloud-native security platform across EMEA.

The new partnership will see the company’s EMEA go-to-market initiative, Westcon Next Generation Solutions (NGS) add the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ to its roster of cyber security solutions. Westcon NGS provides the channel with the solutions to enable a secure path to digital transformation, and help partners unlock recurring revenue in a cloud-first world. The relationship will see Westcon NGS boost the capabilities within its Zero Trust Access pillar.

Recognised in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways, as a 10th consecutive year leader - and the sole leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant, Zscaler is redefining the networking and security market. It provides enterprise and corporate customers a best-in-class, next generation cybersecurity offering built especially for the distributed cloud world.

Unlike complex and disjointed on-premise security products designed for yesterday’s network, Zscaler’s proxy-based architecture, built on an industry-leading SASE framework delivers a high quality user experience, superior security and data protection. It reduces the attack surface by directly connecting users to applications, via a Zero Trust approach.

“Zscaler is pleased to be partnering with Westcon-Comstor at a time when the SMB community is actively looking to double down on cybersecurity, in this distributed cloud environment,” said Arun Dharmalingam, Vice President EMEA and APJ Alliances at Zscaler. “Westcon-Comstor’s wide regional reach, along with its marketing and sales support makes it the ideal partner for Zscaler as we target growth across the region.”

“The Zero Trust Security Market is projected to grow from USD 19.6 billion in 2020 to USD 51.6 billion by 2026, according to Markets & Markets”, said Daniel Hurel, Vice President, Westcon EMEA – Cyber Security & Next Generation Solutions. “Zscaler, as the recognised market leader in this space, is a crucial addition to our portfolio and will play a key role in helping our partners to significantly reduce the attack surface of their customers, with a true zero trust approach.”

Westcon NGS encompasses four solutions pillars: zero trust access, IoT/OT security, next generation SOC and secure cloud/DevOps. Focusing on solutions rather than specific vendor technologies, the company helps partners identify the solutions best suited to them, their customers and their long-term strategies, from its comprehensive portfolio.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor, operating in more than 70 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

