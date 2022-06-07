The awards recognise stellar growth and technology adoption amongst partners in a challenging year for the IT channel.

LONDON, UK – 7th June 2022 – Westcon-Comstor, global technology provider and specialist distributor, celebrated another successful year with its reseller partners and vendors, issuing annual awards to top performers at the Green Room in London.

Maintel receives Partner of the Year UK&I FY22 award

The distributor of Security, Networking, UC and Cloud solutions hosted over 80 UK and Ireland partner leaders to celebrate the many achievements and milestones enjoyed in FY22. Partners saw growth in new technologies and markets, strengthened relationships with vendors and drove impressive sales despite another challenging year with ongoing headwinds from Brexit, the pandemic and component shortages.

“Our annual partner awards are a chance for us to pause and recognise our UK and Ireland partners that have not only achieved impressive growth in such a turbulent market, but also those that have stood apart from the crowd,” comments John Nolan, Sales Director UK&I. “FY22 saw us work with countless partners to introduce new technologies, enhance their projects with training, support and billing services as well as building bespoke managed services offerings. It’s that investment and foresight which has driven the success we celebrate tonight.”

Delivering partner success is a key strategic focus for Westcon. It’s the trusted partnerships, culture, expertise and mindset of the Westcon team, which has consistently made its partners successful for over 35 years.

In today's rapidly evolving IT channel, it’s also the new, transformative approach, digital tools and data-driven processes that the specialist distributor uses to drive sustainable Partner Success and end customer business outcomes.



FY22 Award Winners

UK Avaya Partner of the Year FY22:

IP Integration

UK Mitel Partner of the Year FY22:

Wavenet

UK Extreme Partner of the Year FY22:

LAN3 Ltd (Part of Convergence Group)

UK Check Point Partner of the Year FY22:

Ultima Business Solutions

UK F5 Partner of the Year FY22:

IBM

UK Palo Alto Networks Partner of the Year FY22:

CAE Technology Services

UK Networking Partner of the Year FY22:

Charterhouse Group

UK Security Partner of the Year FY22:

CDW UK

UK XaaS/UC Partner of the Year FY22:

Blackstar Solutions Ltd

Ireland Partner of the Year FY22:

Damovo

UK NGS Partner of the FY22

Ricoh UK

UK Emerging Partner of the Year FY22:

BlueFort Security Ltd

EMEA Cloud Partner of the Year FY22:

Sabio

Partner of the Year UK&I FY22:

Maintel

