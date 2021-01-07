Growing UK SaaS company’s position in G2 Grids extends to Low Code and Rapid Application Development Reports



7 Jan 2021 - UK SaaS company Cyclr has grown throughout 2020 both in revenue and team size. Despite the lockdowns and challenging economic environment, Cyclr’s team has grown from 13 to 25 people in the last twelve months. This growth is down to Cyclr’s evolving position as a leader in the space of integration solutions for other global software companies.

2020 saw Cyclr’s embedded integration platform emerge and blossom in G2.com Inc’s quarterly SaaS grid reports. Debuting in their iPaaS category, Cyclr has risen in the standings over the last year and is now additionally recognised in two new categories: Rapid Application Development and Low Code Development Platforms.

Cyclr logo

The recognition in the Low Code category, combined with the strength of performance in the iPaaS category, highlights how the company is succeeding in bringing intuitive, visual tools to tackle technically advanced integration challenges.

By enabling wider SaaS teams to get involved directly in the integration process, Cyclr is able to assist software companies in rapidly expanding their connectivity options. This in turn facilitates SaaS platforms to provide their end users with more time-saving automations with their existing business tools, helping them drive operational efficiency.

Retaining their award for “Easiest To Do Business With” in every quarter of 2020, Cyclr has seen very strong client growth thanks to an overall increase in the market need for connectivity and the company’s strong focus on user experience and satisfaction.

Fraser Davidson, CEO, commented, “Pulling together and focussing on what we are good at has been key to our success in 2020. Not only have we received wider external recognition for our innovative software solution, but we have also grown revenues and substantially increased our team size.

If you’d asked me back in February 2020 how the year was going to pan-out, the results we have achieved would have substantially exceeded my expectation. The most resounding accolade is winning the “Easiest To Do Business With” award in the overall G2 iPaaS category for four consecutive quarters. This is an absolute testament to the team effort throughout the year.”

Cyclr’s embedded integration toolkit empowers SaaS companies to rapidly expand their in-app connectivity capabilities. Cyclr has received high marks for ease of use, quality of support and ease of setup from small and mid-market companies.



G2 category Grid Reports assess reviews by verified users, providing unbiased ratings on user satisfaction, features and price based on the most reviews available anywhere.

We wish you all the best for 2021 and look forward to continuing to grow together.

ENDS



About Cyclr

Cyclr has been developing its product since 2013, when it was one of the very first to market with an embedded iPaaS solution that now benefits from years of development effort and testing. Cyclr’s solution is comprehensive, scalable and rich in function. It starts from the premise of ‘simplicity first’.



The Cyclr solution enables other software companies (as well as digital agencies and technically-literate enterprises) to quickly create, manage and deploy integrations for use by their own end-users and clients, known as ‘embedding’. Cyclr is built from the ground up for embedding and is designed to be simple and intuitive to use and deploy, meaning that integrations can be designed and delivered by commercial teams as well as development teams.



Today Cyclr is a growing company and has enabled the creation of hundreds of apps, saving its customers thousands of hours of wasted human capital. The Cyclr connectivity library continues to grow and the company develops new integration possibilities for customers every day.



Cyclr is based between Eastbourne and Brighton and has customers in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.



https://cyclr.com/