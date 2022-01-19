Completion of WBA trial demonstrates the potential for ultra-high-speed, low latency connectivity on the 6 GHz spectrum in Turkey

London, UK, January 19, 2022: Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) member, Turk Telekom, today announced the successful completion of Wi-Fi 6E trials designed to demonstrate how the technology can be used to enhance speed and capacity in a variety of different end-user scenarios. Wi-Fi is vital to the success of Turk Telekom, who has the largest Wi-Fi footprint in the region spanning residential, enterprise and public space applications.

Türk Telekom logo

The trial, which was carried out in partnership with Broadcom and Intel under the auspices of the WBA trials program, clearly demonstrated the Wi-Fi 6E real-world performance benefits for consumers, enterprises and municipalities. Such benefits include high bandwidth and low latency wireless applications in on-premise environments. The greenfield 6 GHz spectrum coupled with Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 6E) is a natural match to high-speed fibre to the premises and will accelerate deployment of 5G services. Regardless of the broadband service type to the premises, Wi-Fi 6E offers the opportunity to connect all endpoints at high speeds for a richer ecosystem and more opportunities of monetization of the 5G services.

The trial which took place in December 2021, consisted of a series of scenarios with different tests in both a closed lab environment and over a live internet network to fully understand the potential of Wi-Fi 6 technology in the 6 GHz spectrum (Wi-Fi 6E). The tests were orchestrated using a router configured with Broadcom’s Wi-Fi 6E evaluation platform, to which various clients were connected using Intel’s AX210 160 MHz Wi-Fi 6E card to make the whole spectrum available and get the best out of the technology.

The trial made clear that by opening up the full 6 GHz spectrum, it is possible to future proof Turkey’s wireless broadband capabilities in the short term with Wi-Fi 6E, and also lay the groundwork for Wi-Fi 7 so that its citizens can utilize the digitally immersive services that will drive advancements in education, manufacturing, entertainment and more.

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, commented: “This trial by Turk Telekom, Broadcom and Intel demonstrate beyond doubt how important Wi-Fi 6E deployment is on our road to a more connected future. By operating in the 6 GHz spectrum, interference and latency are dramatically reduced, enhancing the user experience with increased speed and performance worthy of the next generation applications currently being discussed. The bottlenecks we’re already experiencing will become a thing of the past, and the potential for seamless convergence with 5G networks will not only provide more monetisation opportunities for businesses but establish the building blocks for a truly connected world.”

Türk Telekom CTO Yusuf Kıraç said: “As the first operator to trial the Wi-Fi 6E solution in Turkey, we were able to achieve a connection speed of 2 Gbps and above with low latency in the tests we conducted in the test laboratory established at Türk Telekom's Istanbul Acıbadem campus. These speeds we have achieved will enable many applications with the concept of smart office, health, entertainment, security and smart home to be used without any problems. Thanks to the Wi-Fi 6E solution, which we will combine with Türk Telekom's widespread and high-capacity fiber power, we will ensure the widespread use of low-latency high-capacity services in homes and offices.”

“Broadcom were delighted to collaborate with Turk Telekom to demonstrate the real-world benefits of enabling the entire 6 GHz for Wi-Fi,” said Burhan Masood of Broadcom and chair of Wireless Broadband Alliance Policy and Regulatory Affairs workgroup. “With our Wi-Fi 6E reference router, Turk Telekom was able to achieve 2 Gbps in an uncongested channel.”

“Today, we depend on Wi-Fi more than ever for productivity, education, and entertainment throughout our offices, schools, and homes. This testing demonstrated how high-speed 6 GHz channels enable laptops equipped with Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210 cards to achieve multi-gigabit speeds, unencumbered by the overhead or interference of legacy Wi-Fi devices. We would like to congratulate Turk Telekom on the successful execution of this important trial and for helping to showcase the great, ultra-responsive experiences 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E can deliver to Turkish users.” - Dr. Necati Canpolat, Intel Corporation, WBA Board Director and WBA Wi-Fi 6/6E Work Group Chair.

About the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA’s mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision. WBA’s membership is comprised of major operators, identity providers and leading technology companies across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision.

WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical issues, as well as opportunities, for member companies. WBA work areas include standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.

The WBA Board includes Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Broadcom, BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom AG, GlobalReach Technology, Google, Intel, Reliance Jio, SK Telecom and Viasat. For the complete list of current WBA members, click here: https://wballiance.com/join-us/current-members/.

About Türk Telekom

Türk Telekom, with over 180 years of history, is the first integrated telecommunication operator in Turkey. Having a wide service network and product range in the fields of individual and corporate services, Türk Telekom unified its mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under the single “Türk Telekom” brand. “Turkey’s Multiplay Provider” Türk Telekom has 16.7 million fixed access lines, 14.1 million broadband, 3 million TV and 23.9 million mobile subscribers as of September 30, 2021. Türk Telekom Group Companies provide services in all 81 cities of Turkey with nearly 35 thousand employees with the vision of introducing new technologies to Turkey and accelerating Turkey’s transformation into an information society.

