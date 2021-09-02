Appointment of Wiebe Ruttenberg confirms Security Alliance’s ongoing commitment to the European market

2 September 2021, London/Amsterdam: Wiebe Ruttenberg has joined cyber threat intelligence company Security Alliance, as Director of Strategy. Prior to this he worked in senior roles at the European Central Bank (ECB), the last five years as programme director focusing on technological innovation and cyber resilience across the financial sector.

Wiebe Ruttenberg

During his time at the ECB, Ruttenberg chaired the European System of Central Banks (ESCB) Task Force on Cyber Resilience Strategy for Financial Market Infrastructures, managed the Secretariat of the Euro Cyber Resilience Board and was a member of the European Systemic Cyber Group within the European Systemic Risk Board. He was also responsible for developing and rolling out the European cyber testing programme TIBER-EU and the European Cyber Information and Intelligence Sharing Initiative (CIISI-EU). Ruttenberg left the ECB by May and took up his position at Security Alliance in August.

“We are delighted to welcome Wiebe to the team at Security Alliance,” said Rob Dartnall, CEO and Head of Intelligence. “His appointment is part of our ongoing commitment to the European market and beyond. He brings with him invaluable skills, experience and knowledge from his 15 years in senior roles at the ECB and will play a pivotal role in driving further growth at Security Alliance and shaping our strategy.”

“This is an exciting time to be working in the threat intelligence market and to be part of a company at the forefront of the industry,” said Wiebe Ruttenberg. “My work at the ECB has demonstrated without a doubt the value of quality and timely threat intelligence and the increasingly vital role it will play in the fight against cyber crime. With a focus on national and international core industries and networks, and facilitating public-private partnerships, Security Alliance is making a vital contribution to the well-functioning of modern economies. I look forward to contributing to Security Alliance’s success.”

Ruttenberg began his career as a Policy Adviser to the Minister of Finance in the Netherlands on energy, telecom and infrastructure issues. Following this, he joined De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) as Project Secretary for the National 2002 Euro Changeover Project and then Head of the Payments Policy Department.

Joining the ECB in 2006, Ruttenberg was Head of the Market Integration Division where he was responsible for driving policy issues from an integration and innovation perspective on payments, securities and collateral. The creation of the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) was under his responsibility. He was also a member of the Market Infrastructure & Payments Committee of the ESCB, chaired its Payment Systems Policy Working Group and managed the Secretariat of the Euro Retail Payments Board.

About Security Alliance

Formed in 2007, Security Alliance is a global cyber threat intelligence product and services company with clients that include governments, central banks, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, transportation, energy, research and Critical National Infrastructure.

Our cyber threat intelligence team is made up of seasoned intelligence professionals with diverse backgrounds, ranging from conventional intelligence, law enforcement, consulting, research and academia, to technical, software development and penetration testing.

Security Alliance provides intelligence that is gathered, analysed and curated by intelligence experts with real world experience. We pride ourselves on the quality of our intelligence product and services, and the strong relationships we build with our clients and partners. We help clients manage and reduce cyber risks and continuously build relevant cyber security strategies and improve their cyber resilience.

