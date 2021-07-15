- Winners include: Bank of America, Cisco, Co-op, Concentrix, Dorchester Collection, Everise, EY, Ikea, Natwest Group, Pure Planet, Santander, Visa, Vodafone
London & NYC – July 15, 2021 – The 2021 Inspiring Workplaces Awards (formerly The Employee Engagement Awards), today announces its winners for EMEA and North America. The first time it has jointly announced two major regions in unison.
These are the organisations that the independent panel of judges believe put their people at the heart of their business. This year’s submissions have uncovered a new level of strategic thinking and excellence and the winners are at the pinnacle of that excellence.
Matt Manners, CEO & Founder of Inspiring Workplaces Group commented,
“Congratulations to all our winners across EMEA and North America. We will be sharing these stories throughout the rest of the year through the Inspiring Workplaces website. We hope they serve as both an inspiration and insightful to those seeking to continue deliver the people experience during the toughest circumstances.
This will be the last year for the current format of the awards. We will open for the 2022 IW Awards later in the summer with an exciting new way to judge and recognize inspiring workplaces all over the world. Watch this space.”
The full 2021 EMEA winners list is as follows:
- The Inspiring Workplace of the Year
- Gold Winner - Pure Planet
- Joint Silver Winners – Torque Solutions & NatWest Group
- Bronze Winners - Cooper Parry
- Inspiring Culture Award
- Gold Winner - Places for People
- Silver Winner – Pure Planet
- Joint Bronze Winners - Xalient & Stonbury Ltd
- Inspiring Innovation Award
- Gold Winner - NatWest Group
- Silver Winner – EMCOR UK
- Inspiring Diversity & Inclusion Award
- Gold Winner - Dorchester Collection
- Silver Winner – Equatorial Coca-Cola
- Bronze Winner - EY
- Inspiring Communications Award
- Gold Winner - NHS Business Services Authority
- Silver Winner – Vodafone & Visa
- Bronze Winner - Ikea
- Inspiring Wellbeing Award
- Joint Gold Winners - Blood Cancer UK & John West
- Joint Silver Winners – University of Lincoln & Massmart Holdings Limited
- Bronze Winner - Entain
- Inspiring Reward & Recognition Award
- Gold Winner - Co-op
- Silver Winner – University of Lincoln
- Inspiring Employer Brand Award
- Gold Winner – Parimatch
- Silver Winner – Applus+
- Inspiring Experience Award
- Gold Winner - Santander UK plc
- Silver Winner – University of Lincoln
- Inspiring CSR
- Gold Winner - The Cambridge Building Society
- Silver Winner – Western Union Lithuania
- Inspiring Professional of the Year
- Gold Winner - Debi Marriott-Lavery - Places for people
- Silver Winner – Jane Austin - Wave Utilities
- Inspiring Use of Technology Award
- Gold Winner - University of Lincoln
- Silver Winner – EMCOR UK
- Inspiring Vendor of the Year Award
- Gold Winner – Applaud
- Silver Winner – My Clever Group
- Inspiring Consultancy Award
- Gold Winner - H&H
- Silver Winner - Home
The full 2021 North American winners list is as follows:
- The Inspiring Workplace of the Year
- Gold Winner – Everise
- Silver Winner – Corporate Finance Institute
- Bronze Winner - Sterling
- Inspiring Culture Award
- Gold Winner – UPMC
- Silver Winner – Arity
- Bronze Winner - Booz Allen Hamilton
- Inspiring Innovation Award
- Gold Winner - Abstrakt Marketing Group
- Silver Winner – BridgeComm, Inc.
- Inspiring Diversity & Inclusion Award
- Gold Winner – Adtalem Global Education
- Silver Winner – Shop Smart LLC (Brad's Deals)
- Bronze Winner - Publicis Sapient
- Inspiring Communications Award
- Gold winner – Twitter
- Silver winners – Concentrix and Rock Central
- Bronze winner – Dentply Sirona
- Inspiring Wellbeing Award
- Gold Winner – Brad’s Deals
- Silver Winner – Reward Gateway Ltd
- Inspiring Employer Brand Award
- Gold Winner – Marvell
- Silver Winner – Cisco
- Inspiring Experience Award
- Gold Winner - Bank of America
- Silver Winner – Eurest (Compass Group)
- Inspiring Use of Technology Award
- Gold Winner – Concentrix
- Silver Winner – Tata Consultancy Services
- Bronze Winner - The Love's Family of Companies
- Inspiring CSR
- Gold Winner – Shiftsmart
- Silver Winner – Sealand - A Maersk Company
- Inspiring Workplaces Vendor of the Year Award
- Gold Winner – WorkTango
- Silver Winner - Kudos
The Inspiring Workplaces Awards exist to provide a platform to recognize great places to work and the roles within them. To shine the spotlight on inspirers who strive to deliver a better experience for their colleagues and a competitive advantage to their organization.
