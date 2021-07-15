Winners include: Bank of America, Cisco, Co-op, Concentrix, Dorchester Collection, Everise, EY, Ikea, Natwest Group, Pure Planet, Santander, Visa, Vodafone

London & NYC – July 15, 2021 – The 2021 Inspiring Workplaces Awards (formerly The Employee Engagement Awards), today announces its winners for EMEA and North America. The first time it has jointly announced two major regions in unison.

These are the organisations that the independent panel of judges believe put their people at the heart of their business. This year’s submissions have uncovered a new level of strategic thinking and excellence and the winners are at the pinnacle of that excellence.

EMEA Winners

Matt Manners, CEO & Founder of Inspiring Workplaces Group commented,

“Congratulations to all our winners across EMEA and North America. We will be sharing these stories throughout the rest of the year through the Inspiring Workplaces website. We hope they serve as both an inspiration and insightful to those seeking to continue deliver the people experience during the toughest circumstances.

This will be the last year for the current format of the awards. We will open for the 2022 IW Awards later in the summer with an exciting new way to judge and recognize inspiring workplaces all over the world. Watch this space.”

The full 2021 EMEA winners list is as follows:

The Inspiring Workplace of the Year Gold Winner - Pure Planet Joint Silver Winners – Torque Solutions & NatWest Group Bronze Winners - Cooper Parry

Inspiring Culture Award

Gold Winner - Places for People Silver Winner – Pure Planet Joint Bronze Winners - Xalient & Stonbury Ltd

Inspiring Innovation Award

Gold Winner - NatWest Group Silver Winner – EMCOR UK

Inspiring Diversity & Inclusion Award

Gold Winner - Dorchester Collection Silver Winner – Equatorial Coca-Cola Bronze Winner - EY

Inspiring Communications Award

Gold Winner - NHS Business Services Authority Silver Winner – Vodafone & Visa Bronze Winner - Ikea

Inspiring Wellbeing Award

Joint Gold Winners - Blood Cancer UK & John West Joint Silver Winners – University of Lincoln & Massmart Holdings Limited Bronze Winner - Entain

Inspiring Reward & Recognition Award

Gold Winner - Co-op Silver Winner – University of Lincoln

Inspiring Employer Brand Award

Gold Winner – Parimatch Silver Winner – Applus+

Inspiring Experience Award

Gold Winner - Santander UK plc Silver Winner – University of Lincoln

Inspiring CSR

Gold Winner - The Cambridge Building Society Silver Winner – Western Union Lithuania

Inspiring Professional of the Year

Gold Winner - Debi Marriott-Lavery - Places for people Silver Winner – Jane Austin - Wave Utilities

Inspiring Use of Technology Award

Gold Winner - University of Lincoln Silver Winner – EMCOR UK

Inspiring Vendor of the Year Award

Gold Winner – Applaud Silver Winner – My Clever Group

Inspiring Consultancy Award

Gold Winner - H&H Silver Winner - Home



The full 2021 North American winners list is as follows:

The Inspiring Workplace of the Year

Gold Winner – Everise Silver Winner – Corporate Finance Institute Bronze Winner - Sterling

Inspiring Culture Award

Gold Winner – UPMC Silver Winner – Arity Bronze Winner - Booz Allen Hamilton

Inspiring Innovation Award Gold Winner - Abstrakt Marketing Group Silver Winner – BridgeComm, Inc.

Inspiring Diversity & Inclusion Award

Gold Winner – Adtalem Global Education Silver Winner – Shop Smart LLC (Brad's Deals) Bronze Winner - Publicis Sapient

Inspiring Communications Award

Gold winner – Twitter Silver winners – Concentrix and Rock Central Bronze winner – Dentply Sirona

Inspiring Wellbeing Award

Gold Winner – Brad’s Deals Silver Winner – Reward Gateway Ltd

Inspiring Employer Brand Award

Gold Winner – Marvell Silver Winner – Cisco

Inspiring Experience Award

Gold Winner - Bank of America Silver Winner – Eurest (Compass Group)

Inspiring Use of Technology Award Gold Winner – Concentrix Silver Winner – Tata Consultancy Services Bronze Winner - The Love's Family of Companies

Inspiring CSR

Gold Winner – Shiftsmart Silver Winner – Sealand - A Maersk Company

Inspiring Workplaces Vendor of the Year Award

Gold Winner – WorkTango Silver Winner - Kudos



The Inspiring Workplaces Awards exist to provide a platform to recognize great places to work and the roles within them. To shine the spotlight on inspirers who strive to deliver a better experience for their colleagues and a competitive advantage to their organization.

-END-

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australia. Part of its profits go to fund the Inspiring Workplaces Foundation, a not-for-profit organization designed to create the inspiring leaders of tomorrow. Full information on The Inspiring Workplaces Awards can be seen here https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/

For more information on Inspiring Workplaces:

Matt Manners

+44 (0) 7799876473

matt@inspiring-workplaces.com

https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/

Twitter: @inspireworknow

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/inspiringworkplaces