New York – September 24, 2020 – The 2020 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards today announces its winners and highly commended organisations of the year. These are the companies that the judges believe put people at the heart of their business and inspire others.

Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2020 North America Winner

Inspiring Workplaces™ was created by the merger of The Employee Engagement Alliance and The Employee Engagement Awards. It believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces via the awards, it helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

At the heart of this new business is the engagement and commitment of a community of Inspirers to create a movement that changes the world for the better. No matter where people are in the world; whether they work in HR, Comms, Culture, Engagement, Experience, D&I, Brand, Finance or the boardroom; whether they’re a one-man-band or a multinational, they have a home in this community as long as they want to inspire change in the world.

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards is central to this movement, not only recognizing great work but to inspire others to follow suit. It will be sharing the case studies of finalists and winners alike via an online daily streaming series this fall and by publishing them within the stories section.

The full 2020 North American winners list is as follows:

The Inspiring Workplace of the Year Winner – Northwell Health

Highly Commended – Western Union

Highly Commended – Ad.net Inspiring Culture Award Joint Winners – Tinuiti and SimplePractice

Highly Commended - Gallagher & Associates

Highly Commended - Evidation Health Innovation in the Workplace Award Winner - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

Highly Commended - Abstrakt Marketing Group Inspiring Diversity & Inclusion Award Winner - Berkshire Bank

Highly Commended - Brad's Deals Inspiring Internal Communications Award Winner - Mars, Incorporated

Highly Commended – Rexall Pharmacy Group Inspiring Wellbeing Award Winner - Brad's Deals

Highly Commended – Beyond Inspiring Social Responsibility Award Winner – Northwell Health

Highly Commended - Brad's Deals

Highly Commended - Working for Women Inspiring Reward & Recognition Award Winner - Merck & Co

Highly Commended - Digital Remedy Inspiring Employer Brand Award Winner - Cisco (@WeAreCisco)

Highly Commended - T-Mobile US Inspiring Experience Award Winner - Commonwealth Care Alliance

Highly Commended – SimplePractice Inspiring Use of Technology Award Winner - VA North Texas

Highly Commended - S Alkermes

Highly Commended - Applauz Inc. Inspiring Workplaces Vendor of the Year Award Joint Winners – Workhuman and Reward Gateway

Highly Commended – Unily

Highly Commended - Waggl

Sponsorship

There are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces.

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Part of its profits fund the Inspiring Workplaces Foundation, a not-for-profit organization designed to create the inspiring leaders of tomorrow. Full information on The Inspiring Workplaces Awards can be seen here https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/

