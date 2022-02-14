Nuvias to distribute Wire Technologies’ enterprise-grade cabling and datacentre accessories to complement business solutions across its vendor portfolio.

South Cerney, UK – 14th February 2022 – Wire Technologies, a UK based manufacturer of data transmissions products and components for data centres and other critical IT Networks has given Nuvias Group exclusive distribution rights in the UK.

Wire Technologies cabling and enterprise accessories complete and complement Nuvias’ intelligent networks and cybersecurity solutions across its vendor portfolio, offering a comprehensive, all-inclusive package that can be deployed successfully out of the box.

Wire Technologies’ hardware products, deployed across a diverse range of industries, from education, enterprise, government, healthcare and transportation, span fibre and copper cabling, transceivers, racks, cabinets, Smart PDUs, Uninterruptible Power Supplies and more. They pride themselves on offering excellent customer support with Same Day 24/7 Response.

“The partnership is focussed on providing partners and their customers with complete and cost-efficient technology solutions so they can expedite their digital transformation projects”, Gordon Lyon, Sales Director for Nuvias UK&I commented. “Wire Technologies have proven they can reliably deliver to our customer needs, which is what we need when stock shortages affect the market”.

Nathan Barrowclough, Managing Director at Wire Technologies commented: “We are delighted to be working with Nuvias as our channel partner of choice in the UK. We share the same customer focus and service ethos, which makes a great basis for a successful collaboration.”

# ENDS #

About Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled Channel partners. Discover more at www.Nuvias.com.

For further information, please contact:

Orietta Sutherberry

Nuvias Group

Head of Communications

+44 (0)7741 149 367

orietta.sutherberry@nuvias.com