London, UK, November 2nd 2020: The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) today announced the winners of the 2020 WBA Industry Awards, which honors the most significant innovations and achievements from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem. The award winners were announced during the WBA’s Wireless Global Congress, which is being staged online between October 26th and November 5th 2020.

The winners of the 2020 WBA Industry Awards are:

1. Best Wi-Fi Network Operator Award

Winning entry: AT&T, Intersection, GlobalReach and Google for their joint entry on the Passpoint Wi-Fi Offload to Intersection’s high-speed Wi-Fi in New York City

2. Best Wi-Fi Network Technology Award

Winning Entry: Cisco’s RF ASIC for delivering embedded RF analytics and security for mission critical Wi-Fi deployments

3. Best In-Home Wi-Fi Network Award

Winning Entry: Minim's Bring Your Own Network™ Solution for Home Wi-Fi Security and Management for millions of newly remote workers

4. Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network Award

Winning Entry: Huawei’s Wi-Fi 6 support manufacturing factory digital transformation

5. Best Wi-Fi for Social Impact Award

Winning Entry: SUTEL-FONATEL-SPC NAE for Zii para todos - free public Wi-Fi

6. Best Wi-Fi Innovation Award

Winning Entry: Cognitive Systems for ‘A Completely New Way To Use Wi-Fi’

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance commented: “Each year we see competition become even greater. This year, we are also acknowledging the additional challenges bought about by the global pandemic. Each winner has made an outstanding contribution to Wi-Fi and their technical expertise and dedication are revolutionizing the way we use Wi-Fi all around the world. We congratulate everyone involved.”

The 2020 WBA Industry Award winners were judged by an independent panel of industry experts, analysts and journalists.

