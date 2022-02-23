Recognised industry leader announces new partnerships that enable customers to localise through major cellular networks in the US

LONDON, 23 February 2022 – Wireless Logic Group, Europe’s leading IoT connectivity platform provider has recently expanded its global offering by partnering with three major MNOs in the US.

Wireless Logic simplifies and automates IoT connectivity, offering a single platform to securely manage connected assets across any network and number of deployments. For customers, this can accelerate time to market, simplify global supply chains and lower total cost of ownership. Through the new agreements, Wireless Logic can deliver local (i.e., non-roaming) cellular connectivity and direct network access for multiple IoT devices and applications in the US as well as parts of Canada and Mexico.

In addition, Wireless Logic has also been recognised as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. [1]

Local connectivity in North America

New and existing Wireless Logic customers now have local access to 4G, 5G and low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks as Wireless Logic partners with three of the largest providers of mobile services in the US. Customers will have the capability for international roaming where required.

“As demand for connected solutions shows no sign of slowing, we are extremely excited about the potential of these agreements to provide local network access for customers deploying solutions in North America,” says Oliver Tucker, Co-Founder & CEO at Wireless Logic. “It’s our extensive relationships with MNOs that enable us to provide unrivalled customer service and to deliver value throughout the IoT connectivity chain. By combining our own ‘built for IoT’ global network – which aggregates the world’s best 4G, 5G and LPWAN radio networks – with coverage from three of America’s major network providers, we are strengthening our position in the global IoT connectivity market.”

Together, these partnerships will enable Wireless Logic to sell its managed Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity directly to US customers and create new opportunities for European customers to rapidly deploy and future-proof connected solutions in America with confidence.

Access and direct connectivity to all three networks for Wireless Logic customers is available now.

Wireless Logic named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide [1]

Building on this trajectory, Wireless Logic has received a significant amount of recognition from both customers and the industry over the last year and has now been recognised as a 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. [1]

“We are proud of this placement and see it as a validation of our leadership stance as we continue to drive value for our customers through our technology and expansion into new markets. Since our inception, we have developed a deep understanding of industries and applications, building strong relationships with network operators across the globe. This gives us the basis to provide solutions with the right technology for each use case so that our customers can roll out their IoT deployments at scale,” concludes Tucker.

[1] .Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, 31 January 2022, Pablo Arriandiaga, et. al.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Wireless Logic

Wireless Logic is a leading global IoT connectivity platform provider that simplifies and automates IoT management for any device, anywhere. With more than 8 million IoT subscriptions active in 165 countries and direct partnerships with 48 mobile networks, Wireless Logic provides reach into more than 750 networks across the globe and delivers value throughout the IoT connectivity chain.

Its purpose-built platform offers a single window to securely connect and manage assets across any network and number of deployments. For customers, this serves to simplify supply chains, accelerate time to market, lower the total cost of ownership and deliver connectivity that just works.

As an are entirely customer and market-driven organisation, Wireless Logic meets its 20,000+ customers where they are to help them innovate by providing industry expertise, service support and the most flexible, resilient and secure connectivity solutions in the market. Its broad sector expertise includes industry, agriculture, healthcare, security, transport, utilities and smart cities.

Wireless Logic is backed by Montagu Private Equity, one of the world’s leading private equity-backed investors, giving Wireless Logic Group unrivalled financial strength.

For more information, visit: https://www.wirelesslogic.com/

