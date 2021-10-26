26 October 2021, Kingston Upon Thames: Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting UK has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Place to Work in IT’ category at the BCS/Computing UK IT Industry Awards 2021.

Wolters Kluwer is a leading company in the development of software solutions, information and services for advisors and companies. The shortlisting celebrates the company’s people-centric focus that strives for an inclusive company culture.

Wolters Kluwer logo

The BCS/Computing UK IT Industry Awards 2021 are a platform for the entire IT profession to celebrate best practice, innovation, and excellence.

Matt Crook, Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, UK says that the award shortlisting is reflective of the company’s dedication to promoting excellence in IT and work/life balance among its IT teams: “As a technology organisation, providing an amazing technology employee experience and working environment that promotes innovation, collaboration and career development is paramount. Being shortlisted in the Best Place to Work in IT category of the BCS/Computing IT Industry Awards is a real testament to the work our technology team has put in to create such a positive working culture.”

Paul Fletcher, Group CEO, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, said: “The pandemic has highlighted how central IT is to everyone’s lives, enabling us to work, play and stay connected. These awards celebrate the best and show the breadth of creativity and excellence in the IT sector. Congratulations to Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting UK for being shortlisted, as this clearly demonstrates you are already a leader in your sector. That’s a fantastic achievement and I wish you the best of luck as you head towards the finals.”

Stuart Sumner, Editorial Director, Computing, says: “Being shortlisted in the UK IT Industry Awards is a tremendous achievement. Huge congratulations to Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting UK. The unique, rigorous and independent judging process sets these awards apart, and means that only the finest submissions are able to progress to the face-to-face judging rounds. Very well done to Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting UK for being shortlisted. You should be very proud as it's a fantastic achievement.”

Winners of the BCS/Computing IT Industry Awards 2021 will be announced at a ceremony held Wednesday, November 10th.

-ends-

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices.

Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY). For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Elise Sallis

Head of Communications & Culture

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting UK

+44 (0) 7557 815742

elise.sallis@wolterskluwer.com