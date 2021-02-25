Finsit enables accountants to leverage technology to give real-time, data-rich advice

25 February 2021: Kingston, UK: Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting UK today launches finsit, its cloud-based financial insights platform to its CCH OneClick customers in the UK.



While the shift to advisory has been in place for some time, the uncertainty brought on by external factors has heightened the demand for sound financial advice from accountants. Brexit, and the aftermath of the agreements, will drive businesses to increasingly look to accountants as trusted advisors to help guide them through new legislation, tax, and VAT regulations.

The finsit solution turns complex numbers into visual experiences that make it easier for advisors and their clients to make informed, efficient financial decisions. The platform was developed specifically for accountants who want to strengthen their offerings by exceeding expectations and creating broader value for their clients.

Finsit is a cloud-based platform for the accounting and auditing professions which gives customers the opportunity to see their finances presented in a visually appealing, digestible format, making it easier to have insight-rich conversations with clients and provide proactive advice. Customer benefits finsit offers include:

Clean, simple visual reports that can be accessed on laptops, tablets, or mobile devices

Streamlined reporting processes, helping businesses better understand their company's financial outlook

Full integration with bookkeeping systems

Fozia Muddassir, Partner at Reddy Siddiqui has been using finsit in the UK as an early adopter. She remarked, “I value being able to access finsit via my CCH OneClick software. It means that I have all that I need in one place.”

She continued, “When you bring together great accountancy advice and superior software, it’s a real enabler for higher-value work. It makes practices more efficient, more productive, more valuable to our clients, and, as a result gives us greater longevity. This is the direction in which accounting practices should be moving and finsit is a great tool to help us to do that.”

Suitable for practices of all sizes, finsit is already an established cloud-based service in Scandinavia, having been used by accounting firms in the region since 2006. Existing customers include BDO, Grant Thornton, Aspia and EY.”

Matt Crook, Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting UK remarked, “We strive to deliver technology for the real world and have developed a secure platform, tailor-made for the accounting profession. Finsit streamlines the reporting process for our CCH OneClick customers with seamless delivery, helping accountants and their clients better understand their business performance and drive outcomes.”

He continues, “At Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting UK, we help professionals to deliver deep impact when it matters most. Finsit provides an opportunity for an accountancy practice to shine, both to existing clients but also to prospects, by providing valuable insight. We look forward to expanding the availability of finsit in the future.”

