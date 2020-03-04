Leading law firm increases first time fix rates by 10% and supports implementation of Windows 10

Chessington, Surrey, 4 March 2020 - Sunrise Software today announced that leading law firm Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP (WBD) is transforming its IT support operations with its SaaS-based IT Service Management (ITSM) platform.

A forward thinking legal practice with teams located across the UK and US, WBD combines regional heritage, local knowledge and a transatlantic outlook. Its UK IT team of 48 people supports 1,400 staff in nine offices across the country, handling an average of 2,400 service requests per month.

WBD’s existing service management software was on-premise and difficult to configure and use. Consequently, it looked to replace it with a platform that was more intuitive, flexible and cloud-based to reduce management overheads. With an IT organisation committed to continuous improvement, more detailed, better quality management information and reporting was required to match the needs of the business.

Having selected Sunrise ITSM SaaS due to its flexibility, ease of use and powerful reporting, it is now using the platform across the IT department, from the frontline service desk to level 3 support and IT management. Requests range from support for new joiners and leavers to incident management around core business systems, such as practice management and document management solutions.

“At Womble Bond Dickinson we have a constant drive to improve what we do and how we do it,” says Gareth Humberstone, IT Services Manager, Womble Bond Dickinson. “Our aim is to provide our employees with a first class service, allowing them to deliver the excellent legal services that we offer. Sunrise has been transformational in how we are now working - we are able to improve our service to the business and can interact better with employees, all supporting our goal of continuous improvement.”

First time fix rates have risen by 10%, to 85% thanks to using Sunrise’s reporting capabilities to drill down, identify key trends and make changes. While the implementation of Windows 10 led to a 38% increase in tickets during the rollout, the speed of Sunrise in terms of processing and progressing requests allowed the team to effectively manage these higher volumes. Efficiency gains have also resulted from the visual process engine.

Following Sunrise’s implementation with the IT team, the 25 person Risk and Best Practice Group is now also using the software. The Risk and Best Practice help desk went live shortly after IT and the Business Assurance Unit will do so in early 2020. This will be followed by the Facilities Management Department, which will use it for incident reporting and request management.

Geoff Rees, Director of Operations and Sales of Sunrise, comments: “IT teams understand that they need to constantly improve if they are to deliver the service that the wider business demands. Womble Bond Dickinson has embraced this drive for continuous improvement and is seeing the benefits that better control, automation and powerful reporting deliver across its operations.”

To read a full case study on Womble Bond Dickinson’s use of Sunrise visit https://www.sunrisesoftware.com/discover/case-studies/case-study-womble-bond-dickinson/

