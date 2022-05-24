World Coffee Alliance (WCA) announces keynote, inspirational speaker, guest speaker, event partners and confirmed panel speakers at WCA TECHNOCOFFEE INNOVATION SERIES: building trust through digital identity “a question of sovereignty?” on 26 may from 2:00-5:00 pm BST (UK time)/9:00-12:00 EDT



LONDON, United Kingdom – World Coffee Alliance (WCA), a leading network alliance of coffee industry professionals producing critical insights including market research, due diligence reports and technical advice to stakeholders in the coffee value chain will hold a Zoom virtual event WCA TECHNOCOFFEE INNOVATION SERIES: BUILDING TRUST THROUGH DIGITAL IDENTITY IN COFFEE “A QUESTION OF SOVEREIGNTY?” on Thursday 26 May 2021 from 2:00-5:00 pm BST (UK time)/9:00 am-12:00 EDT.

World Coffee Alliance (WCA) TECHNOCOFFEE INNOVATION SERIES Complex Challenges, Transparent Solutions

Joseph de Villiers, CEO and Founder of World Coffee Alliance (WCA) said, “Digital Transformation is happening everywhere. In recent months, there has been numerous claims and promises that an end-to-end Traceability platform will deliver a more transparent and sustainable coffee supply chain. Part of the solutions are a mix-bag of technology tools from Blockchain, Ai, IoT, Machine Learning etc. However, a question of trust is inevitable. For coffee farmers to invest time and money into this transformative set-up, it is imperative that they know who in the supply chain they are dealing with, and verify that they are who they say they are. There is where Digital Identity is critical. “We welcome AgriLedger as our Episode sponsor for this virtual event, and I think it is important for them to be able to provide some clarity and insights on how Blockchain technology might hold the key in responding to these challenges in traceability to achieve SDGs”, he further said.

AgriLedger is an eclectic mix of experts, thinkers, writers, and designers from all over the world united by our shared love for food and our excitement towards new technologies. Their idea fully came together during a Hackathon in London in 2016, They brainstormed and created AgriLedger in just under 48hours – since then they have spent more time tailoring, tweaking it to what the group think will be a solution for each of the players in the agricultural supply chain.

Genevieve Leveille, CEO and Founder of AgriLedger said “We are delighted to support the WCA in providing a neutral platform to discuss traceability challenges in coffee including Digital Identity. I am confident that we will be able to shed some light on why Digital Identity is an important and critical element in delivering a transparent supply chain,” “Digital identity is the most modern and efficient way to connect smallholders’ coffee farmers to the rest of the world. Meaning to enable them to access finance, to increase their income through smart investments and to access the right market”, she added.

Genevieve is an Innovative Entrepreneur | Global Speaker | 2019 FT Top 100 BAME in Technology in UK | 2020 FDM Everywoman Finalist

COSA and BLUENUMBER are the Event partners.

Daniele Giovannucci, President and Co-Founder, of the Committee on Sustainable Assessment (COSA) The Committee on Sustainability Assessment (COSA) is our Keynote speaker. The COSA is a global consortium of development institutions that work collaboratively to advance sustainability learning with its systematic and science-based measurement. COSA applies a pragmatic and collective approach for using scientific methods to develop indicators, tools, and technologies to measure the distinct social, environmental, and economic impacts and are applied in performance monitoring, evaluation, ROI calculation, and impact assessment.

Dr Puvan Selvanathan, President and Founder, Bluenumber is our Inspirational Speaker. BLUENUMBER generates all b#IDs (free of charge) and govern their ethical use. They defend the data rights of all b#ID holders. Their mission is to change how people own, manage, and benefit from use of their digital identity and data – promoting that they must create their digital identity, own their data, and choose what to share, when, and with whom. In their Mission statement, it said “As a ‘data cooperative’ of all B#ID holders, we are a stakeholder in developing global policy and standards by Governments and Companies that are truly fit for the future.”

Mark O’Hara, Digital Identity Expert, ID-Pal, is the Panel One Moderator. Confirmed Panel speakers include Dr. Puvan J Selvanathan, President & Founder, Bluenumber - Inspirational Talk, Genevieve Leveille, CEO and Founder, AgriLedger, Diego Robles, Commercial Coordinator, National Federation of Colombian Coffee Growers (FNC).

Dinis Guarda, Founder and CEO, Techabc, is the Panel Two Moderator. Confirmed Speakers include Dr Chris Allgrove, Biometrics Advisor, Government Digital Services, UK Cabinet Office and Director & Co-Founder, Ingenium Biometrics, Gabrielle Rosenau, Country Manager, Ibero Uganda (NKG), Judy Ganes, Founder and President, J Ganes Consulting, LLC.

“This Digital Identity virtual event is part of our WCA Trilogy in Digital Traceability Series 2022, which will explore in 3 episodes some of the basic questions including, the role of technology in Digital Identity and why is it important in the coffee industry in building trust among actors in the supply chain. The other two episodes include Big Data and Climate Change (27 July 2022) and Digital Interoperability and Standardization (21 September 2022).

FOR FREE REGISTRATION, Register for free

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d0e3TcgMTZqwXgyuHloK1w

World Coffee Alliance is a network alliance of coffee industry professionals providing critical insights including market research, due diligence reports and technical advice in the global coffee value chain. Our mission is to help create a sustainable business environment, by working closely with the stakeholders in the coffee industry by advising them on how to adopt best practices, utilize cutting-edge technology and help build a community that can tackle climate change. https://worldcoffeealliance.com/

EPISODE SPONSOR

EVENT PARTNERS

MEDIA PARTNERS

RealWire is an online press release distribution service that focuses on delivering relevant content to the receivers of your news, as we know that it is only through delivering relevance you can ever hope to achieve the influence that you desire. www.realwire.com

Perfect Daily Grind is the world's leading voice for coffee. The publication is a must-read resource for anyone with an interest in the broader coffee sector, publishing content on everything from brewing and roasting to production and coffee trade. It provides real-life editorial content driven by insight from those who have direct experience at every stage of the supply chain. www.perfectdailygrind.com

Roast magazine is an award-winning bi-monthly technical trade magazine dedicated to the success and growth of the specialty coffee industry. Roast addresses the art, science and business of coffee roasters by covering the issues most important to them with high quality editorial focused on the technical aspects of coffee. https://www.roastmagazine.com/

