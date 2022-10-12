Hagleitner Hygiene International GmbH

Creators expect it to be a game changer for wet wipes

Frankfurt am Main, 12 October 2022 - This advance in technology was actually overdue, explains hygiene pioneer Hans Georg Hagleitner. "No more dried out wipes at the top of the pack. No more germs introduced by rummaging fingers," says the inventor about his work. The automatic wet wipe dispenser was presented by Hagleitner in Frankfurt am Main on 12 October 2022, the first of its kind in the world: The device dispenses wet wipe after wet wipe entirely touch free; whilst also protecting its contents. Hagleitner wants to set new standards in hygiene with this innovation. The inventor emphasises that the wet wipe needs the dispenser like milk needs a refrigerator.

World first in hygiene: Touch-free wet wipe dispensing machine

Game changer promotes sustainability

In essence it is a disinfectant wipe dispenser: The hand moves towards it, a sensor reacts, a dial opens, the disinfectant wipe appears; after removing it, the device closes automatically. Over time, however, it is not just about the disinfectant wipe, says Stefanie Hagleitner; Hans Georg's daughter who is in charge of product management in his company. Stefanie Hagleitner is convinced that the invention heralds a new era for hygiene in general: "Customers won’t have to rummage in some strange box of wet toilet paper any more. No more wipes will be thrown away in the future just because they have dried up - no more wasting of resources. Parents won’t have to hunt around for the box of baby wipes any more either, because the dispenser solution is fixed in place."

Digital shelf-life monitor

Among other things, the invention can be controlled digitally. For example, an app offers a shelf-life monitor: "Particularly in hospitals, disinfectant wipes must not be out of date, otherwise they lose their effect," describes chemist and disinfection expert Kerstin Heine. The dispenser can provide information, transmitted online, about its fill level and charge status. The device has the option of mains power, rechargeable battery or recyclable energy unit; according to the manufacturer, the rechargeable battery and energy unit are sufficient for 20,000 operations each.

Market launch on 12 October 2022

Hans Georg Hagleitner calls his invention XIBU 2WIPE hybrid. The market launch is on the 12 October 2022, and the product will be available for purchase by companies from then on.

Made in Austria

Hagleitner presented XIBU 2WIPE hybrid at a press conference in Frankfurt am Main, from where he plans to manage his company's German business. The company manufactures the dispenser, the wet wipes and purpose disinfectant in a central production facility in Zell am See (Austria).

Hagleitner

Hagleitner designs hygiene: detergents and disinfectants, cosmetics – plus dispensers, dosing devices and apps. The products are created in Austria, in Zell am See in fact. This is where Hagleitner has its headquarters and it is where research, development and production take place. Each additional branch is a sales office. The company operates from 27 sites in twelve European countries, and products are also available in 66 countries around the world through partners.

Hagleitner’s range of products is geared towards companies and public institutions with the hagi brand directly aimed at private customers.

Hagleitner employs a total of 1,314 people. The group of companies achieved a turnover of 133.3 million euro from April 2021 to March 2022, with exports accounting for 43.3 percent of this – according to the figures from the second year of the pandemic.

Family

Hagleitner Hygiene has been around since 1971 and is still firmly in family hands. Hans Georg Hagleitner took over his father Johann’s business in 1988 and has managed operations ever since. Hans Georg’s daughters Katharina and Stefanie also play leading roles in 2022: Katharina manages the Italian business; Stefanie is responsible for the product range and the consumer brand hagi.

