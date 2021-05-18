Boingo, Broadcom, Cisco & Samsung showcase WBA OpenRoaming™ at South America’s busiest airport offering a friction-free secure, world-class Wi-Fi experience

London, 18th May 2021 – The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) today announced that travelers, employees and retailers at Brazil’s São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) are now able to access the world’s first at-airport Wi-Fi 6 network using OpenRoaming. OpenRoaming™ provides secure, automatic and friction-free access to the Cisco-powered network that is managed by Boingo. The WBA OpenRoaming service will be available to travelers in GRU’s international Terminal 3, using best-of-breed Samsung Galaxy devices.

With OpenRoaming™, users will be able to experience the speed, power and simplicity of one of the most advanced wireless networks in the world.

Based on 802.11ax and featuring channels up to 160 MHz wide, Wi-Fi 6 can deliver speeds up to three times faster than 802.11 technologies. Designed for use in the 2.4, 5 and new 6 GHz bands, Wi-Fi 6 also provides greater reliability, ultra-low latency and higher network efficiency in airports, stadiums and other environments with large numbers of simultaneously connected devices. Passengers and airport employees will no longer have to log in to public Wi-Fi networks repeatedly. They will be able to enjoy a seamless experience when watching videos or gaming as they’re waiting for their flight. It will also improve consumers’ experience in the retail stores as it will allow a smoother check-out process and support back-office operations.

The service frees travelers, airport employees and other users from the repeat registration and log-in that public Wi-Fi networks often require. Instead of re-registering or re-entering log-in credentials, GRU users will enjoy the convenience of instant network access matched with enterprise-grade security. When coupled with the Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure, OpenRoaming also helps provide a carrier-grade Wi-Fi experience.

Boingo designed, installed and manages the GRU network, which was the world’s first airport Wi-Fi 6 network when it launched in October 2020. Travelers have up to four hours of free access, including from their older generation Wi-Fi devices, thanks to Wi-Fi’s backward compatibility.

The GRU network features a unified Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure based on Cisco Catalyst access points, controllers, and switches. Samsung provided GRU operations employees with ruggedized handsets and other devices enabled with Broadcom’s W-Fi 6 chipset, enabling them to use Wi-Fi 6 to maximize productivity and responsiveness to passengers whilst different OpenRoaming identities are used to separate automatic access for GRU employees versus guests.

“GRU is South America’s busiest airport,” said Gustavo Figueiredo, GRU Airport´s CEO. “With Wi-Fi 6, our passengers and operations employees now have reliable, seamless and secure connectivity to assure a better traveling experience.”

“This world-class, world-first airport OpenRoaming network at GRU showcases how the WBA membership collaborates to provide consumers and business users with reliable, blazingly fast connectivity,” said WBA CEO Tiago Rodrigues. “The GRU network also highlights the critical role that OpenRoaming plays in providing people with instant, ultra-secure access to Wi-Fi networks. That peace of mind is key for continuing to build and maintain confidence in public networks.”

WBA Member quotes

Boingo CTO, Dr. Derek Peterson

“GRU is the latest example of Boingo’s commitment to providing cutting edge technologies that enhance the traveler’s experience and enable airport operations staff to efficiently and effectively serve those travelers,” said Boingo CTO Dr. Derek Peterson. “Boingo was the first to deploy a Wi-Fi 6 airport network, and now we’re working within the WBA to raise the bar yet again with the world’s first OpenRoaming network at an airport.”

Broadcom Director of Product Marketing, Gabriel Desjardins

“Broadcom’s vision has been to accelerate critical wireless technologies to market,” said Broadcom Director of Marketing, Gabriel Desjardins. “We are excited to see our investments in Wi-Fi 6 and OpenRoaming enable real-world deployments that give consumers easy access to high-speed wireless networks.”

Cisco Wireless CTO, Matt MacPherson

“The only thing faster than GRU’s Cisco-based Wi-Fi 6 network is the process of connecting to it,” said Matt MacPherson, CTO of Cisco Wireless. “WBA OpenRoaming completely transforms the user experience for travelers and airport employees by eliminating the registrations, log-ins and other traditional authentication processes and replacing them all with a secure and seamless onboarding framework. It also opens up new opportunities for retailers in the airport, as they look to engage with travelers by creating unique digital experiences to win their business.”

Samsung Electronics CVP and Head of Convergence R&D, JM Choi

“We’re very excited that passengers and GRU staff will get to experience Wi-Fi like never before,” said Samsung CVP and Head of Convergence R&D, JM Choi. “We’ve made some great strides these past few months to give users access to Wi-Fi 6 and OpenRoaming, and this is only the beginning. Together, we’ll never cease to innovate to offer users access to secure and seamless next-level connectivity when they need it most.”

About the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA’s mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision. WBA’s membership is comprised of major operators, identity providers and leading technology companies across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision.

WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical issues, as well as opportunities, for member companies. WBA work areas include standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.

The WBA Board includes AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Broadcom, BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom AG, GlobalReach Technology, Google, Intel, Reliance Jio, SK Telecom and Viasat. For the complete list of current WBA members, click here: https://wballiance.com/join-us/current-members/.

About GRU Airport

The GRU Airport – São Paulo International Airport, one of the consortium company formed by Invepar (Investments and Investments in Infrastructure SA) and ACSA (Airports Company South Africa), is the largest airport complex in South America and also the main gateway and output loads of Brazil. In 2019, it registered more than 20 million people embarking and disembarking and handled approximately 42% of exports and imports by air in the country.