The 2022 DSA Global Summit will shine a light on the latest in Wi-Fi, spectrum sharing for industrial applications and the ongoing activities enabling affordable connectivity for underserved regions.

Washington D.C., USA, 28 July 2022: The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) has today announced the first speakers for its 10th annual Global Summit. Focusing on the use-cases and impacts of spectrum sharing success over the last year, the 2022 Global Summit returns to an in-person format, taking place in Paris, 12-14 September 2022.

Building upon the work of previous summits, the 2022 Global Summit welcomes regulators, policymakers, industry stakeholders, academia and civil organizations from across the globe to discuss the spectrum sharing methods and models set to empower next-generation technologies like Wi-Fi 7 as the benefits of dynamic spectrum access become increasingly evident.

Ahead of the event, the first two speakers have been confirmed as Mario Maniewicz, Director of the Radiocommunications Office, International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and Councillor Yolisa Kedama of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). Further announcements are set to be released over the next few weeks.

The 2022 Summit will be a three-day event, with a private Regulator-only discussion-oriented session taking place on Monday, September 12. Featuring a roundtable discussion with participants from the Americas, Africa, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific aiming to identify gaps in dynamic spectrum sharing and to provide recommendations to increase spectrum availability for affordable connectivity for the underserved. The other two days will comprise of public sessions addressing recent events and global challenges faced by so changing the outlook for dynamic regulatory models. Topics discussed will include the success story of Wi-Fi 6E, the path to Wi-Fi 7, digital equity, digital inclusion and much more.

“The DSA would like to invite government and industry officials from across the globe to join us in Paris and discuss the reality and trends in efficient use of the spectrum. Users are demanding more capacity, better throughput, and low latency. For affordable networks, Wi-Fi, 6E and tiered spectrum sharing models are ideal technologies to deliver those requirements and spectrum regulators should act now” said DSA President Martha Suarez. “Following last year’s virtual summit, I am looking forward to seeing many of our spectrum colleagues face-to-face as we look to address the challenges of increasing broadband demands and the work required to promote innovation digital inclusion.”

With more and more countries pledging to open up the 6 GHz band for unlicensed access, and major spectrum sharing decisions being made for spectrum for industries and verticals using 3GPP technologies, the 2022 Global Summit will feature a particular focus on regional developments and inter-regional exchanges. The successes throughout the previous year will play a key role in discussions throughout the summit, producing a comprehensive event that will evaluate current use-cases and look to evaluate future progression.

The 2022 Global Summit will be held 12-14 September, in Paris, France. For more information, please contact Proactive PR at dsa@proactive-pr.com.

