Aware that Zylpha’s Pay As You Go bundling was a cost effective route to producing Court compliant bundles within their LEAP case management system, West Midlands Family Law practice Wright Solicitors sought to quantify the savings they had made through their first year’s investment. As Director Pardeep Jassal explains, “Out of respect for our clients, we pride ourselves on maintaining the highest possible document management standards and seek to run a highly efficient practice in operational terms. Knowing we are making savings is one thing but we wanted to be able to quantify the benefits that such an investment delivers, especially at the end of its first year since go-live.”

The most obvious benefit is the speed of bundling compared to original manual methods. As Pardeep continues, “Normally, the hand pagination of bundles regularly took us about an hour each time. However, by using Zylpha, the time required is reduced to just a matter of a few minutes. This more than bears out Zylpha’s own claims of time savings of up to 80%. The time saved is additional time that we have available to spend helping our clients, so over the course of a year, using Zylpha, it has really delivered a significant benefit.”

Pardeep Jassal

These savings were possible thanks to Zylpha’s unique single-view digital approach, which streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, removing any complexity involved. Wright Solicitors noticed other savings too. Pardeep adds, “Our paper usage decreased considerably within the region of 45% - this was especially impressive given the only paper copies of a bundle we need to send are for the preparation of witness bundles. It’s great to know that you are being kind to the environment whilst saving money for the business!”

As a result of the move to digital bundling, Wright Solicitors’ storage costs were also reduced significantly and as Zylpha bundles are protected by the latest security algorithms, there were also considerable benefits in terms of secure electronic communication with the client base too. This also led to a reduction in the need for courier charges.

As Zylpha produces free e-learning guides for using their software, Wright Solicitors were able to get up to speed without the downtime of sending staff on bespoke training courses. This also allows Wright Solicitors the flexibility to bring new users on as and when necessary.

Having assessed the impact of Zylpha across the course of a year, Pardeep Jassal noted, “We chose Zylpha’s bundling as it is known for working extremely well with LEAP case management software. It’s already a cost-effective option as it comes on a Pay As You Go Basis and has proved to be extremely quick to learn and easy to use. The quality of the bundles is also of a very high standard and the system copes well with even the most complex bundling requirements. Beyond this though, we are very impressed by the evident savings available by using Zylpha and it is now a key element of our document management operations.

David Chapman Zylpha’s Head of Marketing welcomed Pardeep’s comments. In his view, “It is a sign of the true professionalism of Wright Solicitors that they don’t just take our word for it as developers. Rather they have, in carrying out a very high-class client focussed document management operation, assessed the benefits that Zylpha delivers and are happy with the results across the course of the first year. Naturally, we’re delighted to hear this and look forward to working closely with them over time.”

