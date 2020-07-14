Generate new revenue streams, operate more efficiently and get back to work safely in the new normal

14 July 2020: Wyld Networks has launched Wyld Mesh and Fusion, a new mobile mesh networking technology and content delivery platform. Wyld Mesh and Fusion benefit businesses looking for innovative ways to generate much needed new revenue streams, operate more efficiently, get back to work safely and monitor social distancing practices. Wyld Mesh harnesses the power of peoples’ mobile devices without relying on connections to cellular or Wi-Fi networks. Data finds the quickest and easiest route by hopping from smartphone to smartphone or IoT device to deliver notifications and rich multimedia content quickly and reliably.

Wyld Mesh Network

In combination with the Wyld Fusion content platform with its rich geolocation capabilities and advanced data analytics, the new mesh communication solution can deliver relevant content to the right people at the right time and place via branded mobile applications.

Wyld Mesh and Fusion have been designed for consumer and enterprise networks at major sporting events, retail, music festivals and across transport hubs. The technology enables the delivery of relevant content and location-aware marketing in real-time to enhance the customer experience, generate additional revenues and improve customer loyalty and engagement.

For businesses wanting to return to work safely, the innovative technology can also be used to create virtual geozones to manage access to sites, buildings and restricted areas and deliver location-aware messaging and safety information. Furthermore, social distancing monitoring can be implemented by creating personal one or two metre dynamic geozones around individual staff, visitors and customers. This provides an accurate picture of how social distancing is being practiced, allowing for better planning of building layouts, room occupancy and workflow schedules. Subject to corporate policy and privacy, employers would also have the ability to quickly alert others who have been in close contact with anyone tested positive for COVID-19. Wyld is already working with NHS Highlands and Highland Health Ventures to deploy the technology in care homes.

“By connecting smartphones directly together as well as IoT devices in a mesh network, we have created a new low-cost additional layer of robust wireless connectivity,” said Alastair Williamson, CEO of Wyld Networks, a portfolio company of Tern plc. “Leveraging the resilient nature of the mesh network, our content delivery platform and accurate location capabilities, our solution has far ranging applications in multiple sectors.”

Wyld mesh technology connects smartphones directly to smartphones using the device-to-device capability of P2P Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built into both Android and iPhones. Powered by an app on your smartphone, devices simply connect together in multiple paths and form a meshed multihop communication network that grows larger and more robust as more people join the network and self-heals as someone leaves the network. Wyld Fusion is a multi-tenant integration and content curation platform that allows the rapid creation of new services, integration into third-party systems and delivers the location aware content into the mesh network.

You can see an online demo of the technology at https://wyldmesh.net/register or visit www.wyldnetworks.com for more information.

About Wyld Networks

Wyld Networks Limited is a Cambridge-based technology company developing advanced mobile mesh and IoT networking technologies and applications. Wyld securely connects smart devices, people and things, to deliver data-driven, intelligent solutions that give businesses a competitive advantage.

