X-Technology Swiss research & development AG based in Wollerau, is moving into the future with a new management team after a change of ownership. Over the past few decades, the company has established some real cult brands in the field of performance sportswear with its X-Bionic and X-Socks labels. This market position is now being expanded globally under the leadership of CEO Maximilian Lenk. Lenk is also bring on board a very entrepreneurial, innovative and clearly digitally-minded team of managers. At the same time, the sales organization is being realigned.

X-Technology, with its brands X-Bionic and X-Socks, has become one of the leading suppliers of textile performance technologies. The X-Bionic brand has won the Plus X Award, the world's largest innovation prize for technology, sport and lifestyle, as the most innovative brand of the year 13 times in a row. In total, X-Technology has over 800 international patent applications to its credit and has won over 600 awards and more than 1,200 medals at international championships and Olympiads. The patented technologies enable athletes achieve top performance in all conditions and to train longer, safer and more comfortably.

Maximilian Lenk

The new management team is composed as follows.

Maximilian Lenk, CEO, worked for the Mammut Sports Group for 10 years - most recently as Chief Product Officer. During his time there, he contributed significantly to the strategic realignment and digitization of the brand. (Start: April 1, 2022)

Jana Hildenbrand, CFO, was most recently Director Corporate Controlling & Indirect Procurement at Marc O'Polo. Jana was instrumental in the strong growth of the brand for over 20 years. (Start: February 1, 2022)

Patrick Strumpf, CCO (Chief Commercial Officer), has successfully founded and managed several commercial companies. He was most recently a member of the Executive Board at Brack.ch, where he built up the Home&Living division as well as the own brands area. (Start: May 1, 2022)

Martijn Jegerings, Chief Marketing Officer, was most recently Head of Brand Strategy & Data Intelligence at Mammut Sports Group. He was jointly responsible for the very successful digitization of the Mammut brand and is co-founder of the outdoor sportswear company Open Wear. (Start: May 1, 2022)

The sales organization will be under new management as follows from June 1, 2022:

Urs Rüttimann, Head of Sales German Speaking Countries, has worked for Adidas for almost 24 years, most recently as Director Key Account Switzerland & Austria and member of the Executive Board of adidas sport gmbh.

Christian Härig, Head of Sales Corporate Business/Special Projects, was most recently Market Manager Switzerland at BMC Switzerland. Before this, he worked for the Mammut Sports Group for 10 years - most recently as Head of Corporate Business.

Steffen Pabst, Head of Global Sales, joined X-Bionic in April 2019 as Commercial Director. He previously worked as Sales Manager at Odlo, Operations Director at Starbucks and Director of Stores at Nike.

"We as a team share the enthusiasm for this exceptional company, our strong brands and the market potential. I'm really looking forward to working with my team to develop our technologies, our products and our community; to deliver exceptional products and experiences to our customers. We are taking the next big step to support the countless sports enthusiasts in their passion with our performance wear," says Maximilian Lenk.

