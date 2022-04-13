Xella International GmbH

Sales increased to €1,698 million in 2021; a 12.7 percent increase compared to 2020 [1]

Publication of 2021 sustainability report: Xella Group rated as ESG ‘low risk’

Duisburg, April 13, 2022 – Xella Group, a leading pan-European materials provider of sustainable, efficient, and affordable walling solutions, was able to benefit from a recovering construction market in the fiscal year 2021. Sales rose significantly by 12.7 percent to €1,698 million (€1,507 million in FY20) with both business units, Building Materials and Insulation, contributing. Sales from the Building Materials business unit (excluding the Insulation business unit) grew by 9.2 percent to €1,171 million (€1,072 million in FY2020). In line with the strategy to focus on building materials, Xella announced the sale of its Insulation business unit URSA in January 2022. These business activities are accounted for as discontinued operations. The transaction is expected to close in H1-2022.

“We can look back on a highly successful year 2021, where we were able to grow significantly and outperform our market. We serve the market need for sustainable, efficient, and affordable solutions, in a comprehensive way. I’m proud of what we have achieved as a team and I want to thank all our employees for their excellent contribution,” said Christophe Clemente, Chief Executive Officer of Xella Group.

Ideally positioned for growth in a rapidly changing industry

Over the past few years, Xella evolved from a pure manufacturer of building and insulation materials into a customer-oriented solution provider for the entire building envelope. The company strives to provide energy-efficient, sustainable, and cost-efficient residential and commercial buildings solutions. This positions Xella to serve a rapidly changing industry, which is increasingly characterized by the demand for efficient, less labor intensive and sustainable construction. These trends provide tailwinds to the success of Xella Group.

ESG: Top industry rated

Xella strives to contribute to the sustainability and net zero emissions of the building industry. The Group’s sustainability strategy is an integral part of the business strategy. “Our products, manufacturing and management processes, and our supply chain meet high environmental, social and governance standards. We will continue our sustainability journey with the aim of using human, natural and financial resources in the best possible way in terms of sustainable development,” said Christophe Clemente.

The main pillars of Xella’s ESG strategy are to further decrease its CO 2 emissions across all operations (30 percent reduction of CO 2 emission intensity of products until 2030 [2]), to develop circularity of its materials and to decrease the use of virgin raw materials and materials sent to landfill (zero waste to landfill by 2024 for AAC leftovers). Furthermore, Xella aims to provide safe and inclusive working conditions and to provide development opportunities for employees. The company intends to increase the share of female managers to 25 percent at Group level by 2025.

In December 2021, Xella received an ESG Risk Rating of 19.8 from Sustainalytics and was assessed to be at “low-risk” of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors. Xella’s ESG Risk Rating places it 4th out of 127 companies in Sustainalytics’ “Construction Materials” industry.

For more information on the Group’s sustainability strategy and targets, please visit www.sustainability.xella.com.

The report can be viewed directly via this link: SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021.

[1] Including Ursa

[2] Measured by direct scope 1 and indirect scope 2 emissions; compared to 2019.

About Xella Group

Xella Group is a leading pan-European provider of efficient, innovative and sustainable walling solutions for the entire house shell with operations in 22 countries across Europe. Xella is home of well-known brands such as Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor and a pioneer in digitally supported construction processes. Its high-quality products are based on natural raw materials and address the need for efficient and affordable construction and the demand for sustainable walling solutions. Xella drives innovation along the entire value chain from planning to production and installation. Xella improves the sustainability of buildings throughout their entire lifecycle and contributes to a low carbon industry compatible with a circular economy.

For more information on Xella Group, visit: www.xella.com

Contact

Xella International GmbH

Cécile Fages

Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer

Düsseldorfer Landstraße 395

47259 Duisburg, Germany

Phone: +49 (0)203 60880 5500

Mobile: +49 (0)160 99055 743

Email: cecile.fages@xella.com