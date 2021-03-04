Thursday 4 March 2021 - Proving its expertise as a Managed SMS Procurement Services provider, Global Telco Consult (GTC) is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with Yotpo, a leading eCommerce Marketing Platform that’s been listed in the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

While SMS has become an essential communication channel that supports the brands on Yotpo’s eCommerce marketing platform, global SMS volumes and associated costs have grown significantly. Yotpo partnered with GTC, as it became imperative to find a business messaging consultancy with a deep understanding of international enterprise SMS, including the related market metrics and service quality control.

Yotpo selects GTC for Managed SMS Procurement Services

This partnership combines GTC’s business expertise as a global provider of Managed SMS Procurement Services to enterprises, with Yotpo’s expertise as a provider of eCommerce solutions for customer reviews, visual User Generated Content, loyalty, referrals, and SMS marketing.

“Yotpo is known for product innovation, superior service and for being fast paced,” said David Eckstein, Director of Global Procurement for Yotpo. “SMS Marketing has become business-critical to support the sales activities of our multinational brands. The need to keep pace with market demand prompted us to find professional support in the market. Outsourcing Yotpo’s SMSBump Procurement to GTC enables us to maintain velocity and ensure quality for Yotpo and its customers.”

“It’s great to see that Yotpo is leading the way in helping multinational brands grow their business through SMS marketing. However, it becomes complex when SMS traffic is distributed across many countries and monthly volumes reach double-digit million values. Increasing market prices and deteriorating service quality result in increased pain for many enterprises. At GTC, we’re passionate about supporting enterprises that depend on the A2P SMS service, and helping them to grow their business and brand through its use,” stated José A. García, Founder at GTC.

GTC (https://www.globaltelcoconsult.com/) is a trusted consultancy firm registered in Germany for over six years, offering Consultancy and Managed Services related to SMS, RCS, and Omnichannel environments.

Yotpo (https://www.yotpo.com/) is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including New York, London, Israel and Sofia. Yotpo integrates with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google and Instagram. It is available on all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento (An Adobe Company), and BigCommerce.