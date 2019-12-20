20 December, 2019, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced that it has been awarded with the 2019 ATD Excellence in Practice (EIP) Award by Association for Talent Development (ATD) by virtue of the project of “Learning and Development: Improving the Efficiency of Knowledge Operation and Management in Capability Center.” The winning of the award demonstrates ZTE’s outstanding strength in talent training and development.

In this project, ZTE’s Marketing Position-based Capability Center carried out a series of works in the past two years to address the problems of product knowledge decaying from the source to the front-line marketing and marketing front-line staff’s not mastering the necessary product knowledge. Underpinned by the integrated and innovative knowledge transfer system, ZTE has established an effective mechanism on knowledge management and operation efficiency improvement.

This mechanism covers the entire process of requirement, implementation, review and optimization. Based on employees' knowledge acquisition requirements and using previous experience, this mechanism combines vertical professional knowledge training with the horizontal global experience to conduct end-to-end optimization and improvement on the original knowledge transfer system.

ZTE has been committed to building up a learning organization for a long time. Based on its talent development strategy, ZTE has developed a practice-oriented, top-down employee competence development system, in a bid to help company operation and facilitate the growth of employees.

EIP Awards are presented to practices that have demonstrated clear and measurable results of achieving organizational goals, that meet a demonstrated need, have appropriate design values and are clearly aligned with other performance improvement initiatives. Established in 1943, ATD is the world's largest association dedicated to those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees around the world. With more than 35,000 members in over 120 countries, ATD supports the talent development profession by providing trusted content in the form of research, books, webcasts, events and education programs.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE’s strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

