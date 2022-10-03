Green Mountain to host Zadara’s flexible STaaS and CaaS solutions throughout Norway

IRVINE, Calif. October 3, 2022 – Zadara, a recognized leader in edge cloud services, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Green Mountain, the leader in Nordic co-location services, to support Zadara’s strategic markets in the Nordics and enable clients to choose a flexible, secure and trusted solution in the market.

Green Mountain currently operates three data centers in Norway and Zadara will be able to address clients, with expert managed cloud services – including zStorage and zCompute delivered from its carbon neutral, cost-efficient locations by deploying services in Green Mountain data centers.

ISO 14001 environmental management certified Green Mountain data centers use 100% renewable electricity. Combined with the lowest power prices in Europe and energy-efficient cooling solutions, Green Mountain’s data centers are the greenest in the world.

“The Green Mountain value proposition ensures we always provide optimal cost, flexibility, and agility – and with Zadara in our data centers, the market will get access to state-of-the-art solutions delivered from a Green Mountain data center. Customers want low cap-ex outlays, agility and flexibility when utilizing both our data centers as well as Zadara’s storage and compute,” said Svein Atle Hagaseth, Chief Sales Officer at Green Mountain.

Zadara’s Federated Edge program for managed services providers offers fully managed, distributed cloud architecture, supporting innovative use cases without requiring investments in additional hardware, technology, or human capital. The Zadara cloud services platform simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute and storage resources that can benefit customers throughout the Nordic region.

“This is an exciting opportunity to expand our Zadara Edge Cloud services into the Nordic region with a provider who shares our ethos regarding sustainability and environmental responsibility, whilst also sharing a dedication to exceptional customer service delivery,” said Kerry Telling, VP Sales EMEA, Zadara. “As we look to the future, we are excited to expand the relationship and add further locations with Green Mountain via multiple service provider edge locations.”

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara’s Cloud Platform (ZCP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage, and network resources. Backed by an industry-best NPS rating of 71%, Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara’s team of battle-tested cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services and support and is the official cloud supplier of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in the Formula One world championship. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California with locations in Cirencester (UK), Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Yokneam (Israel), Bangalore and Brazil.

About Green Mountain:

Green Mountain AS designs, builds and operates highly secure, innovative, and sustainable colocation data centers in Norway. The company currently operates three data centre locations within the country. The data centers operate on low cost 100% renewable power and the use of free cooling creates high power efficiency.

