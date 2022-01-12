Hybrid all-in-one benchmarking data collection enables static, walk and drive testing from a single device, while data analytics platform will allow better network planning and optimization

Paris, France Wednesday, January 12th 2022 -- Infovista, the global leader in Network Lifecycle Automation (NLA), has announced that Zain Jordan, the leading Jordanian mobile network operator and part of the Zain Group, has selected Infovista’s TEMS Sense, TEMS Director and Planet products to provide next-generation mobile network testing, benchmarking, planning and optimization solutions contributing to the modernization of Zain Jordan’s network.

Infovista logo

Zain Jordan’s strategic goals and expansion plans aim to deliver the best service to its customers. By collaborating with Infovista, Zain Jordan will be equipped with market leading solutions to examine the service quality from an end-user perspective, and then use that data to inform and optimize both how its networks are managed today, and how they will evolve tomorrow.

TEMS Sense provides powerful multi-mode network testing and measurement which Zain can use to undertake active testing statically, on foot, or in-vehicle of all of Jordan’s live mobile networks. KPI data gathered will include network quality, efficiency and throughput, all of which will enable Zain to monitor the Quality of Experience being delivered by each operator and assist in its own network optimization. TEMS Director, delivered from Zain Jordan’s cloud infrastructure, acts as a ‘fleet management’ backend, effectively managing the distributed network of active probes, remotely pushing testing scripts to them to gather data such as the success/failure rate on calls during moments of peak traffic. This data among other can be then combined with Planet, Infovista’s market-leading RF planning software and optimization solution, to give Zain powerful and accurate tools to plan, design and optimize its 3G and 4G networks.

Zain Jordan’s cooperation with Infovista stems from Zain’s keenness to provide the best service to its customers by ensuring that the network operates at the highest levels of efficiency. Zain has partnered with Infovista to measure performance and examine service quality from an end-user perspective, helping inform decisions on how to manage and improve its networks.

“We are excited to be providing Zain Jordan with a state-of-the-art autonomous network testing and benchmarking solution which includes data collection and analysis across the Kingdom,” said Faiq Khan, president Global Networks Europe, Asia and Africa at Infovista. “Measuring end-user experience is a crucial tool not only to verify network performance, but also for informing decision-making around planning future network investments.”

Infovista’s TEMS Network Testing Portfolio enables network optimization of quality and application performance by measuring and benchmarking end user experience. For Network Operators and Regulators, TEMS delivers the ability to walk test, drive test, and dynamically analyze service performance under real-life conditions—indoors, outdoors, and around the clock. For more on the Infovista TEMS network testing portfolio, please visit https://www.infovista.com/tems

Infovista’s Planet, market-leading RF planning software and optimization solution, gives operators powerful tools to plan, design and optimize 3G, 4G, networks easily and accurately. For more information, please visit https://www.infovista.com/5g-network/planet-rf-planning-software

