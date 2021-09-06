London – 6 September 2021 – Zeidler Group has appointed Valentin Chantereau as its new Head of Legal in Paris.

Based in Paris, Zeidler Group’s newest European office, Valentin joins from the Nomura Group, where he was a senior Legal Counsel for the past 12 years. He is an accomplished financial services lawyer with more than 15 years of industry experience having also worked for Lehman Brothers Asset Management in London and the regulatory and compliance department of PwC in Luxembourg.

Valentin Chantereau

Valentin has specialised knowledge in alternative investment management, structured products and various banking and capital markets areas including Prime Brokerage, Derivatives, Credit, Infrastructure, ETFs, etc, alongside coverage of certain corporate law and contracts law aspects.

At Zeidler Group, Valentin will launch and head the firm’s Paris office. Valentin reports to Arne Zeidler, the firm’s Founder and CEO.

Arne Zeidler, Founder and CEO of Zeidler Group said: “Valentin is a talented financial services lawyer with the expertise and resources to provide exceptional guidance and insights to enhance our existing legal advisory services. He understands the core values of Zeidler Group and will lead our presence in France.”

Mark Jessop, Chief Operating Officer at Zeidler Group added: “Our unwavering dedication to our clients to provide streamlined and practical legal advisory services and jurisdictional coverage means it is imperative to have the right expertise and support in place. We are delighted to welcome Valentin to the team.”

Valentin Chantereau, Head of Legal Paris at Zeidler Group said “As Head of Legal Paris, I am excited to join Zeidler Group, a dynamic and technology-driven law firm that is delivering innovative legal and compliance services and solutions within the asset management industry. I look forward to working with our clients and colleagues in Paris and across Europe to ensure we continue to evolve and meet our clients’ growing needs in the regulatory compliance landscape.”

About Zeidler Group

Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm revolutionising legal and regulatory compliance services for the asset management industry. From innovative digital solutions for legal and compliance challenges to providing research-based high-quality legal advice, Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships.

For more information, please visit zeidler.group.