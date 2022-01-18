London, 18 January 2021 - Zeidler Group has announced its updated leadership and organisational restructuring, connecting the firm’s wide-ranging suite of legal, regulatory compliance and data capabilities to further enhance client delivery and propel future growth.

Jasminka Makovec has been appointed as Head of Regulatory Services Division.

Valentin Chantereau has been appointed as Head of Legal Services Division.

Gemma Capelo has been appointed as Head of Reporting Services Division.

Zeidler Group’s mission is to revolutionise legal, compliance and data services for the asset management industry through research-driven legal advice and digitally innovative and efficient solutions. Asset management firms are continuously navigating regulatory change, regulatory reporting requirements as well as legal and compliance obligations in various jurisdictions. Zeidler Group is uniquely positioned to advise asset managers and create lasting value and efficiencies. Through the company’s deep expertise in investment funds law, breadth of capabilities, and innovative digital platform, Zeidler Group builds collaborative and lasting partnerships with clients.

Zeidler Group’s Regulatory Services Division will be headed by Jasminka Makovec who has been with Zeidler Group since 2019 and has proven to have a deep understanding of Zeidler Group’s clients’ needs and expectations.

Valentin Chantereau

The newly formed Regulatory Services Division provides solutions for counterparty due diligence, fund registrations, ongoing fund governance and facility agents. The Regulatory Services Division combines regulatory and legal oversight with innovative technology to enable asset managers to manage their regulatory compliance obligations simply, effectively with one low fixed fee cost.

Zeidler Group’s Legal Services Division will be led by Valentin Chantereau who joined Zeidler Group as Head of Legal – Paris in 2021. Valentin is an accomplished investment funds lawyer with over 13 years' experience of professional experience within the asset management and regulatory compliance industry.

Zeidler Group’s Legal Services Division encompasses legal advisory solutions for asset management including bespoke legal advice, fund structuring, compliance services, company secretary services, marketing material reviews and more. The Legal Services Division provides research-driven bespoke legal advice but with added digital efficiencies to enable expert legal advice without the associated excessive costs.

Zeidler Group’s Reporting Services Division will be led by Gemma Capelo who joined Zeidler Group as Senior Associate and Product Owner in 2021. Gemma has extensive experience with legal technology as well as leading and directing documentation production and all matters relating to factsheets, EMT (European MiFID (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive) Template), EPT (European PRIIPs Template), UCITS KIID (Key Investor Information Document) and PRIIPs KID (Key Information Document).

The Reporting Services Division includes factsheets, EMT, EPT PRIIPs KIDs and UCITS KIIDs. The Reporting Services Division simplifies regulatory reporting requirements with an end-to-end, user-friendly dashboard that is built to eliminate human error and manual processes and enables asset managers to fulfil their regulatory reporting requirements digitally.

Zeidler Group’s Software Engineering Division will continue to be spearheaded by Prashant Patil who has been at the helm of Zeidler Group’s software engineering department since 2018.

Zeidler Group’s Software Engineering Division is responsible for maintaining and developing Zeidler Group’s proprietary digital platform, Zeidler Swift. The digital platform consists of modules for legal and compliance oversight to ensure asset managers can keep ahead of regulatory change and meet their regulatory and legal obligations efficiently, and effectively.

Arne Zeidler, CEO and Founder of Zeidler Group, said:

“Zeidler Group’s continuous growth, dedication to client delivery and product innovation is a testament to our business leaders and wider team. Jasminka, Valentin, Gemma, and Prashant are exceptional leaders with high calibre experience and deep industry expertise and have each respectively, played an integral part in the transformation of Zeidler Group’s suite of services and solutions. They have built and nurtured truly collaborative and lasting partnerships with our clients, colleagues, and our wider community and I am confident we will continue building lasting partnerships, producing high calibre research-driven legal advice, and providing digitally innovative solutions that create lasting value for our clients.”

Maximilian Harper, Chief Delivery Officer, Zeidler Group, added:

“Client delivery is a cornerstone value of Zeidler Group, the new service divisions and leadership will further streamline our legal, reporting, and regulatory services globally and accelerate our client onboarding and further support our clients. Jasminka, Valentin, Gemma and Prashant will each respectively play a key role in our global expansion as a technology-driven law firm servicing the asset management industry, and I wish them continued success.”

About Zeidler Group

Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm revolutionising legal and compliance services for the asset management industry. Providing innovative digital solutions to solve complex legal and compliance challenges and bespoke research-based high-quality legal advice, Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships. Zeidler Group’s range of asset management clients includes some of the largest and most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators. The law firm services more than 200 clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1 trillion.

For more information, visit: zeidler.group.