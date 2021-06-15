London, United Kingdom, 15 June, 2021 - Zeidler Group, the technology-driven law firm, is proud to announce its research partnership with Legal Innovation Lab Wales within the Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law, Swansea University.

Funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the first area of focus is the production of an innovative tool that will help automate the onboarding process for Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDS). Zeidler’s K(I)ID Generator product is a cloud-based app that automatically generates PRIIPs Key Investor Documents (KIDs) and UCITS Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs). Zeidler Group and the Legal Innovation Lab Wales anticipate the research collaboration will lead to a conceptually driven semi-automatic onboarding tool for KIIDs and will significantly expedite the onboarding process and eliminate human errors.

This is the first of several planned research and development projects and initiatives between Zeidler Group and The Legal Innovation Lab Wales. More projects are in the pipeline to explore new methods of legal delivery with the use of technology advancements and digital innovation. Each project will become increasingly complex and sophisticated as the research and development into AI advancement further develops and continues.

“Digital innovation within legal and compliance departments has profound transformative possibilities within the financial services sector. Zeidler Group is proud to be pioneers in exploring how digital innovation can transform everyday manual tasks and complex legal challenges for the investment fund industry” said Arne Zeidler, CEO and Founder of Zeidler Group. Kunal Grover, Director, Head of Business Development added, “Zeidler Group’s expansion of legal and regulatory delivery services within the asset management industry is underpinned by our commitment to consistently explore new methods of delivering cost-effective legal solutions to a high quality. Our partnership with The Legal Innovation Lab Wales highlights this commitment”.

Ben Riseborough, Project Manager at the Legal Innovation Lab Wales stated, “Swansea University is delighted to enter into this ground-breaking research collaboration with Zeidler Group. At Legal Innovation Lab Wales, we believe that the possibilities are endless for legal technologies and that we are only just beginning to understand their full potential. This partnership will support the aims of the Lab, and we look forward to exploring how digital platforms can revolutionise legal practices through this innovative joint venture”. Clarissa Druett, Senior Associate, Project Manager, at Zeidler Group, noted, “The collaboration with The Legal Innovation Lab Wales will expand Zeidler’s already impressive resources.”

Technology and digital advancements are at the core of Zeidler Group’s solutions. As a result of the firm’s commitment to digital innovation, Zeidler Group created its own proprietary legal and regulatory compliance technology platform, Zeidler Swift. Zeidler Swift has a multitude of modules including, Global Knowledge Hub, K(I)ID Generator, EMT and EPT tools and a fund governance module which has created a new and more efficient, cost-effective, and streamlined delivery of legal services for the asset management industry.

The Legal Innovation Lab Wales is a £5.6M initiative within the University’s Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law. The Legal Innovation Lab Wales is a transformative research and development facility that supports collaboration between law firms, technology companies and security organisations, encouraging innovation in LegalTech, access to justice, and counterterrorism. Supported by researchers and an in-house software development team, Legal Innovation Lab Wales encourages collaboration between academia, law firms, technology companies and other organisations.

Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm revolutionising the asset management industry. From innovative digital solutions for legal and compliance challenges to providing research-based high-quality legal advice, Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic and meaningful partnerships. For more information visit zeidler.group.