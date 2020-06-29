29th June 2020 Zeidler Group, the technology-driven law firm, tailor made for the asset management industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Sebastien Moies as Head of Fund Structuring with immediate effect.

Sebastien previously worked in the Luxembourg offices of Elvinger, Hoss & Prussen and Clifford Chance. In 2015 Sebastien moved to the UK, where he acted as in-house counsel for Natixis Investment Managers. In his roles, he has advised asset managers and fund promoters in structuring their investment vehicles (UCITS and AIFs). Furthermore, Sebastien assisted UCITS ManCos and AIFMs in relation to corporate, commercial, and regulatory matters.

Zeidler Group logo

Sebastien will be based in London and report directly to Zeidler Group’s Founder and Managing Director, Arne Zeidler. He will oversee the firm’s fund structuring business across Luxembourg, Ireland, and the UK. The appointment is a significant addition to Zeidler’s Fund Structuring team, following on from the appointment of Bernhard C. Witolla as Head of Luxembourg office.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Zeidler Group’s Founder and Managing Director, Arne Zeidler, said “We are delighted to be able to bring someone as experienced as Sebastien into our Fund Structuring team. As we navigate the impact of COVID-19 together, it’s more important than ever that our clients know they are in safe hands and receive clear and reliable advice for their existing funds as well as new undertakings. I am confident Sebastien, along with the rest of the team, will bring that strength and comfort to our clients.”

Sebastien Moies added, “I’m excited to be joining Zeidler Group at such an important phase in the development of their Fund Structuring business. Zeidler’s unique approach is their commitment to assisting asset managers with every legal aspect of the set-up: from different types of regulated and unregulated funds to ongoing legal support and managing the relationship with regulators. Their transparent pricing is already garnering a lot of interest as well. We’re providing asset managers with a genuine alternative to the traditional legal services available”.

Zeidler continues “The fund structuring and legal counsel service is an important part of our “one-stop shop” offer for all the legal and compliance requirements that management companies and asset managers have. With asset managers facing increasing cost pressures, our “fixed fee” pricing and agile services should provide some much-needed consistency in uncertain times”.

About Zeidler Group

The Zeidler Group is a technology-driven provider of legal and compliance services for the asset management industry with offices in London, Dublin, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, and Mumbai. Zeidler Group can assist asset managers with the whole fund life cycle including setting up of investment funds, Global Fund Registrations in 45 jurisdictions, Counterparty Due Diligence, KIID production and management and other ongoing fund distribution related legal and compliance matters.

