London, 19 May 2022 – The technology-driven law firm and compliance provider, Zeidler Group, announced today the launch of its SFDR disclosures tool and EET solution as part of its ESG Services Division. Developed to ease the challenge of keeping pace with sustainable finance requirements asset managers continuously face, the digital solutions help to streamline and simplify ESG obligations.

Spearheaded by Elisa Forletta-Fehrenberg, Zeidler Group’s ESG Services Division enables asset management firms to take an integrated approach to ESG matters with innovative solutions specifically configured to meet asset managers' various legal, compliance, reporting and data requirements and ensure swift and future-proofed results with practical advice and rigorous oversight.

Both the EET solution and SFDR disclosures tool leverage and combine Zeidler Group’s existing ESG legal advisory services which includes research-driven legal guidance and award-winning digital platform with digital workflows and AI capabilities to automate processes to ensure disclosure requirements and reporting obligations are met and delivered.

Key features of the SFDR disclosures tool include:

Production and management of all SFDR pre-contractual and periodic disclosures from production, translation, and distribution

Robust legal, regulatory and compliance oversight

Dedicated support with practical and easy to understand legal guidance.

Key features of the EET solution include:

Production and validation of EETs

Enhanced dissemination of EETs to data vendors, distributors or any other destinations via email, S(FTP), API etc., with a full audit trail

Additional support available for bespoke requirements.

Elisa Forletta-Fehrenberg, Head of ESG Services Division at Zeidler Group, said:

“ESG is driving real and actionable change within the asset management industry. It is critical that asset managers have access to tools and resources that support and facilitate a target-driven sustainable finance strategy. We are excited to further expand our ESG Service Division with digitally advanced tools and data capabilities to facilitate the reporting and disclosures requirements for our clients. Our research-driven digital solutions ensure asset managers can achieve their sustainable finance disclosure requirements seamlessly.”

Arne Zeidler, Founder and CEO of Zeidler Group, added:

“ESG reporting and sustainable finance metrics are an increasingly key requirement for end investors. The SFDR disclosures tool and EET solution are a natural evolution to our existing legal, regulatory, reporting and software engineering capabilities and illustrate our commitment to continuous product innovation. Our ESG solutions ensure a true end-to-end and superior long-term value for our asset management clients.”

About Zeidler Group

Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm revolutionising legal, regulatory and compliance services for the asset management industry. Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships through its provision of innovative digital solutions and bespoke research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Zeidler Group’s range of asset management clients includes some of the largest and most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators. The law firm services more than two hundred clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1 trillion.

For more information, visit: zeidler.group.