London, 16 February 2022 – Zeidler Group today announces its latest enhancement to its fund governance module with a new document dissemination feature, adding further capabilities to its Regulatory Services Division through its proprietary digital platform.

Zeidler Group’s fund governance solution now offers enhanced rules-based dissemination that can leverage email, (s)FTP, API, and other bespoke means to ensure timely distribution of fund documents such as:

Prospectus,

Addendum / Supplement,

Country Supplement,

Annual Report / Semi-Annual Report, and

Articles.

The feature also includes a full dissemination audit trail.

The fund governance module is a fully digital, end-to-end solution that enables asset managers to manage and support the life cycle of a fund including regulatory filing, maintaining registration status, reporting on compliance obligations, monitoring legal and regulatory amendments and distributing required documents without disruption and on scale.

Using Zeidler Group’s innovative automated workflows, key features include:

Full Transparency – The service provides a full paper trail for clients to ensure complete control.

Expediated process – With rules-based dissemination, that leverages email, (s) FTP, and other bespoke means ensures the most streamlined and efficient process.

End-to-end technology – Utilises fully-automated workflow processes as part of Zeidler Group’s award-winning digital platform.

Jasminka Makovec, Head of Regulatory Services Division at Zeidler Group, said:

“The Regulatory Service Division ensures that all updated fund documents are filed with relevant regulators. With the document dissemination tool, we are taking this one step further and allowing our clients to disseminate the documents to any recipient they wish to. We are delighted to continue to offer Zeidler Group’s clients continuous end-to-end solutions that offer true value over the long term.”

Prashant Patil, Head of Software Engineering Division at Zeidler Group, said:

“The document dissemination tool reinforces our end-to-end solution offering for asset management clients and combines innovative technology and best practice regulatory compliance to ensure effective, efficient and accurate delivery.”

Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder at Zeidler Group, said:

“Now, more than ever, asset managers require streamlined, technology-driven and collaborative solutions to provide effective and efficient workflows. We are excited to continue delivering end-to-end digitally innovative solutions through our proprietary digital platform. As an investment funds focused law firm, our unique combination of legal and regulatory expertise and technology-driven solutions continues to add long-term value for our clients.”

About Zeidler Group

Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm revolutionising legal and compliance services for the asset management industry. Providing innovative digital solutions to solve complex legal and compliance challenges and bespoke research-based high-quality legal advice, Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships. Zeidler Group’s range of asset management clients includes some of the largest and most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators. The law firm services more than 200 clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1 trillion.

For more information, visit: zeidler.group.