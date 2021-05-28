28th May 2021 The technology-driven law firm Zeidler Group has appointed Thilo Zeidler, a former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, in a dual role as the CFO and Product Owner of various data products.

The technology-driven law firm, Zeidler Group, has appointed Thilo Zeidler in a dual role as CFO and Product Owner. Thilo will be responsible for the financial operations and oversight of Zeidler Group and will also oversee and manage various data products as part of Zeidler’s proprietary digital platform. Thilo Zeidler, former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs has remarkable expertise and experience in financial markets, asset management, coding and data science. As well as having pioneered multiple data and tech projects throughout his career, Thilo has also built up a detailed understanding of asset manager clients’ various needs and challenges from cost pressures, and future-proofing their operations to day-to-day manual tasks.

Zeidler Group logo

“Zeidler Group is redefining and reshaping legal delivery within the asset management industry through our unique industry combination of legal, compliance, technology and product expertise. Thilo’s appointment underlines our commitment to our clients and end investor value and will steer our company for future growth and expansion” said Arne Zeidler, founder and CEO of Zeidler Group. Maximilian Harper, CDO adds “Thilo’s experience, passion and vision for product excellence demonstrates Zeidler’s commitment to product innovation, client delivery and cements our position as a true end-to-end legal and regulatory compliance service provider.”

Thilo Zeidler started his career as a portfolio manager for Nomura Asset Management in Frankfurt. He then joined Credit Suisse in London as a Vice President for Interest Rates Trading and his most recent role was Managing Director at Goldman Sachs where he was heading one of their trading businesses within the Global Markets Division. A CFA charter holder, Thilo holds an MSc degree in Mathematical Trading and Finance from Bayes Business School in London (formerly Cass Business School) and a German Diplom-Kaufmann (MBA).

Thilo Zeidler has been closely following the expansion of Zeidler Group for many years. He is excited to begin working with Zeidler Group’s multi-talented team to better support Zeidler’s continuous expansion and to bring his extensive experience of industry pain points such as transaction cost challenges to further innovate Zeidler’s existing digital platform. “I was immediately impressed with Zeidler’s continued growth since its inception in 2008 and innovative approach to investment funds law” said Thilo. He added “The fact that Zeidler Group is a law firm that combines technology-driven automated workflows to transform every day and complicated legal and compliance challenges is unlike any other regtech or legal offering on the market, this was an exciting professional challenge I was looking for and I look forward to creating an extensive legal technology and regulatory compliance ecosystem.”

