New offerings reinforce Zend’s commitment to the PHP and Laminas (formerly Zend Framework) communities.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, has announced the release of two new offerings: ZendPHP Enterprise and Laminas Enterprise Support. Zend by Perforce is also extending long-term support for PHP 5.6 and PHP 7.1, which is included with ZendPHP Enterprise and Zend Server, through January 2023.

Zend Announces New Enterprise PHP Offerings

“Perforce is committed to investing and growing the open source PHP community and our solutions for the long term,” says Ido Benmoshe, Vice President of Products and Solution Consulting at Perforce Software. “More than 80% of global websites run on PHP, and organizations rely on enterprise PHP solutions to ensure the security, performance, reliability, and scalability of their websites and web services. As the leading enterprise PHP solutions provider, Zend by Perforce is reiterating its ongoing commitment to delivering the PHP products and services needed by global industries.”

ZendPHP Enterprise leverages the long history of Zend Server to now offer commercial support and improved security for the open source community PHP runtimes, including many of the most commonly used PHP extensions. In addition to built-in, mission-critical SLAs, ZendPHP customers get extended support for runtimes for at least five years beyond the original release dates. This allows companies to ensure the security and performance of their production applications for longer periods of time and upgrade their PHP runtimes based on their business priorities and timing. Today, long-term support releases include PHP 5.6, PHP 7.1, PHP 7.3, and PHP 7.4.

To help the large number of organizations that are still running PHP 5.6 and PHP 7.1 applications, including industry-leading platforms such as Magento, Drupal, and WordPress, Zend by Perforce is extending its long-term support for the releases for an additional two years. As a result, companies that use PHP 5.6 and PHP 7.1 can get bug fixes and security updates for their runtimes through January 2023. PHP 5.6 was originally released in August, 2014. PHP 7.1 was released in December, 2016. Both continue to be widely deployed.

The new Laminas Enterprise Support service provides mission-critical and long-term support for the open source, Laminas PHP framework, formerly known as Zend Framework. Laminas is the PHP framework and component library used by companies globally to develop robust, scalable enterprise PHP applications. The new Zend service delivers on-demand, consultative support as well as security fixes for Laminas releases and all subprojects — including Mezzio (formerly Expressive) and API Tools (formerly Apigility) — for at least five years beyond their initial release dates.

In addition to investing in new offerings, Zend is continuing to evolve and improve its existing solutions including Zend Server, its global services, and training options. For more information, please visit www.zend.com.

About Zend by Perforce

Zend by Perforce helps organizations use enterprise PHP to build innovative web and mobile solutions, and modernize existing applications. Used by Fortune 100 companies, our proven enterprise PHP offerings include software infrastructure, tools, and best practices along with service, training, and certification options. For more information, visit www.zend.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more. With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

# # #

Media Contacts

PERFORCE GLOBAL

Colleen Kulhanek

Perforce Software

Ph: +1 612 517 2069

ckulhanek@perforce.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

PERFORCE US

Michael Draznin

Waters Communications

Ph: +1 917 921 1039

perforcepr@waterscomms.com