Zvilo, the credit-led challenger bank for the Balkans and emerging markets, has been accepted to the Fintech 5.0 growth program facilitated by Tech Nation.

Tech Nation is the UK’s leading network for ambitious tech entrepreneurs, and the program itself is delivered as part of HM Treasury's Fintech Sector Strategy to maintain the UK’s place as a world leader in the sector.

Now in its fifth year, the six-month program aims to help some of the most exciting and promising UK fintech companies accelerate their growth and scale at speed both in the UK and abroad.

Mohamad Dabbas, Chief of Staff and Head of Investor Relations, stated: “We are incredibly excited to have been accepted as part of this program as it will support our ambition to scale and our passionate goal to make affordable financial products accessible to all.”

“The bespoke program is specifically designed to connect and create opportunities for the founders through a series of in-depth insight sessions, networking events with key stakeholders and more. This central element of the Fintech 5.0 Program will give Zvilo access to a wider network of 30 fintech companies spanning across more than 10 subsectors and, as a result, we are looking forward to expanding our connections.”

The new cohort features several scale-ups within the sector that have demonstrated their credibility as future fintech leaders. As part of the rigorous judging process, companies must be at a stage of development equivalent to seed or Series A, have a product in the market used actively and be headquartered in the UK. You can read more about the cohort in Tech Nation’s press release: https://technation.io/news/.

Admir Imani, Chairman of Zvilo, stated “I am proud of the fact that the management team at Zvilo has a strong track record of scalable lending, banking, tech development, equity & debt fundraising amongst many other talents. We are thrilled to be joining several other fintech companies as part of the Fintech 5.0 cohort giving us access to like-minded entrepreneurs and peers within the start-up space as well as international technology partners and a network of potential funders.”

Notes to editors

About Zvilo

Zvilo is a credit-led challenger bank for the Balkans and other emerging markets, offering low fees and providing seamless connectivity and accessible credit. Zvilo will be the first of its kind in the Western Balkans, its first market, where users have limited access to credit and are subject to the highest banking fees in Europe. Through innovative solutions, Zvilo plans to increase financial inclusivity for the 21 million Balkan people, also providing financial literacy to the c.40% that remains unbanked. Zvilo is set to become the leading digital financial platform offering both business and personal products through its dedicated app.

www.zvilo.com

About Tech Nation

Tech Nation is the leading growth platform for UK tech scaleups. Tech Nation fuels the growth of game-changing founders, leaders, and scaling companies so they can positively transform societies and economies; providing them with the coaching, content, and community they need for their journey in designing the future. Tech Nation has years of experience facilitating and helping UK tech companies scale, both at home and abroad. Over 30 cohorts and 900 companies have successfully graduated from Tech Nation’s growth programmes. Alumni include Skyscanner, Darktrace, and Monzo, as well as 3 of the UK’s ‘decacorns’; Revolut, Wise, and Farfetch.

technation.io