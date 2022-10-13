Zvilo has been successfully selected for Web Summit’s startup programme — BETA — and will be joining over 70,000 attendees in Lisbon, Portugal for the event on 1-4 November.

13 October 2022 Zvilo, the credit-led digital bank, is transforming the financial landscape of the Balkans and other emerging markets. It will achieve this by providing liquidity and savings across different value chains, from suppliers all the way to end consumers, through its digital platform.

Zvilo at Web Summit 2022

Since 2009, Web Summit has become one of the world’s largest tech conferences — gathering over half a million people across its events in Europe, South America, North America, and Asia. Web Summit in Lisbon is expected to have over 70,000 attendees this year. Alongside the events, Web Summit’s mission has been to create software that enables meaningful connections between CEOs, founders, investors, media, politicians, and cultural figureheads who are reshaping the world.

Mohammad Dabbas, Chief of Staff and Head of Investor Relations, stated: “We are incredibly excited to be attending the Web Summit this year with four of our team members representing Zvilo at the event. Being part of the BETA startup programme offers us a unique opportunity to join a global community of startups, each chosen specifically by the Web Summit team based on potential, uniqueness and whether it is a world-changing idea.”

Njomza Qerimi, ESG Lead at Zvilo, added: “As an integral part of our commitment to greater female participation in technology, and central to our ESG goals, Zvilo is also active in Web Summit’s Women in Tech community. We are a proud supporter of women in tech, with over 45% of our team identifying as female and two of these staff members attending Web Summit 2022. Diversity is at our core, and we understand the importance of inclusion within the working environment.”

Admir Imami, Chairman of Zvilo, concluded: “I am proud of the fact that we will be joining several other startups as part of the Web Summit BETA programme. This gives us access to like-minded entrepreneurs and peers within the start-up space, as well as giving us valuable insight into funding, scaling, hiring and other important decisions from experts who have been there before.”

Zvilo is a credit-led digital bank for the Balkans and other emerging markets, offering low fees and providing seamless connectivity and accessible credit. Zvilo will be the first of its kind in the Western Balkans, its first market, where users have limited access to credit and are subject to the highest banking fees in Europe. Through innovative solutions, Zvilo plans to increase financial inclusivity for the 21 million Balkan people, also providing financial literacy to the c.40% that remain unbanked. Zvilo is set to become the leading digital financial platform offering both business and personal products through its dedicated app.

