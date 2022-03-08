Zylpha Ltd.

Leading UK Legal systems developer Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) has announced the winners of its annual ‘Legal Innovation’ Awards. The annual award scheme recognises legal practices that have demonstrated innovative solutions and working practices over the previous 12 months.

Commenting on the 2022 Awards, Miranda Evans, Zylpha Marketing Manager had this to say; “We set out to highlight the benefits that can be achieved through having a forward-thinking and innovative mindset. The legal landscape changed dramatically in 2020 and we noticed a lot of organisations challenging the “we’ve always done it this way” mindset and opting for more intuitive and process efficient solutions.

Zylpha Innovation Awards 2022

“Many of our products such as Zylpha Bundling are now widely recognised as “best practice” solutions, and we, therefore, felt it was time to recognise and honour the achievements of those who are leading the way. The awards show our appreciation for their loyalty but also their dedication and ability to keep going during challenging times.

“We would like to be able to present the winners with their awards in person, but government guidelines, particularly with the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, may mean this isn’t always possible. We will however ensure that the awards are received safely by each of the worthy winners.”

There are five Legal Innovation Award Categories:

1. Outstanding Achievement:

This year the award winners were a firm that demonstrated a clear plan for innovation that was driven by their goal of delivering exceptional client care. We have been continually amazed by their commitment to delivering a top-tier service.

The winner of this year's Outstanding Achievement Award goes to Burstalls Solicitors

2. Commitment to Technology:

This award was won by an organisation that wants its employees to have access to the best technology solutions available whilst providing a considered and well-thought-out plan for delivering these applications, so they achieve maximum value and longevity.

The winner of this year's Commitment to Technology Award goes to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC)

3. The 2022 Bundle of the Year:

As a business that prides itself on its market-leading electronic bundling platform, we wanted an award that celebrated the largest electronic bundle produced over the last 12 months.

The winner of this year's Bundle of the Year Award goes to Bluebird Support Services

4. Outstanding Individual Achievement:

For an individual recognised by their employer for going above and beyond what is expected of them in the last 12 months.

The winner of this year's Outstanding Individual Achievement Award goes to Katie Philpot - South London Legal Partnership

5. Most Innovative Law Firm of the Year 2022:

This award was presented to a law firm that has gone above and beyond across all metrics despite difficult trading conditions caused by the pandemic.

The winner of this year's Most Innovative Law Firm of the Year Award goes to JWP Solicitors

Everyone at Zylpha would like to congratulate all of the winners at this year’s awards, as well as all of the finalists too.

