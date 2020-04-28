Leading UK technology innovator Zylpha Ltd (www.zylpha.com) has appointed Greg Williams as Chief Support Analyst for its electronic bundling platform, including its recently launched ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ software. The move reflects considerable growth in demand for the online range which significantly boosts bundling efficiency without having to be in the office. Williams brings with him considerable experience of commercial retail and sports finance operations where he held several key positions. In his new role, he will spearhead the company’s widely acclaimed customer care strategy for its class-leading electronic bundling platform.

Greg Williams

Commenting on his appointment Greg noted, “Zylpha’s bundling platform has been a huge success in the legal marketplace and our customers are keen to explore how best it can transform their staff operations either at work or at home – and I’ll be right here to work closely with them all. It’s therefore an exciting time to join especially as we have some major new product announcements in the pipeline so I can see the role evolving over time as we continue to invest in customer service.”

For her part Zylpha’s Head of Operations Vicky Ellis welcomed Greg’s comments adding: “Support on the electronic bundling platform, including our ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ range, is less about how you get the product to work and more about what you can achieve with it for your business. Greg will be great at this and we are confident that he will soon develop a co-operative and stable relationship with our clients in turn helping them to lead the field. I look forward to working closely with him.”

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

