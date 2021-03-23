Leading legal systems innovator Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) has appointed Rachel Kitson as Technical Sales Consultant for its ‘Pay As You Go’ document bundling system. Since it’s launch, the market leading technology has brought professional document bundling within the reach of all law firms regardless of their size. Previously Rachel, a Physics graduate and fluent Welsh speaker, worked in a number of senior sales positions, most recently in Construction.

In her new role, Rachel will pioneer a number of key initiatives to identify specific formatting requirements for a range of case management solutions – helping users to hit the ground running even faster. She will also be responsible for expanding the company’s training programme and managing client webinars to explain the power of Zylpha’s digital bundling technology.

Rachel Kitson

Zylpha’s digital software, contains everything that legal practices and lawyers need to create the highest quality document bundles. It can be accessed from a single-view dashboard-like screen, which makes it clear and easy to use when creating even the largest bundles. This is because the system’s unique single-view approach streamlines the arrangement and pagination of documents, removing any complexity involved and delivering time savings of over 80%. Additionally, Zylpha’s system eliminates costs such as stationery, photocopying, paper storage and courier charges. As the software is now available on a ‘Pay As You Go’ basis, it also means that client only pays for what they use.

Commenting on her appointment Rachel Kitson noted, “It’s now really easy and straightforward to create even the most complex legal bundles on a ‘Pay As You Go’ basis, so demand is growing rapidly across the legal and related sectors. My role, is to highlight the system’s incredible ease of use whilst demonstrating its powerful functionality. With many legal staff working from home and Courts now accepting electronic files, ‘Pay As You Go’ bundling is proving to be a ‘Must Have’ for practices of all sizes.”

For his part David Chapman, Zylpha’s Head of Marketing, welcomed Rachel’s comments adding, “With the significant growth in ‘Pay As You Go’ sales we have been recruiting intensely to build a strong team of proven professionals to support the use of the system and to help users make the very best of the product’s functionality from the start. Rachel brings with her an impressive range of skills and huge experience of driving top class technical sales support. This fits well with the excellent levels of customer care that Zylpha is known and respected for and I look forward to working closely with her."

Ends

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

For more information, please contact:

Miranda Evans

Zylpha Ltd.

T: 01962 658881

E: m.evans@zylpha.com

www.zylpha.com

Or

Leigh Richards

The Right Image

T: 0844 / 561 7586

M:07758372527

E: leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk

www.therightimage.co.uk