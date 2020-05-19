Leading legal software innovator Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) has appointed Ryan Thomas as its Senior .Net developer. Ryan joins from information services company Open GI where he was a senior software developer, working on predominantly insurance client websites. In his new role, he will spearhead the company’s significant investment in .Net technology as it expands its groundbreaking range of legal technology products.

In his new role, Ryan will be working on the company’s electronic document bundling platform. The product has seen unparalleled levels of demand in recent times and the bundling team is looking to drive innovation and product enhancements throughout 2020.

Ryan Thomas

Commenting on his appointment Ryan Thomas said, “Zylpha has a range of excellent, innovative products that deliver significant productivity gains in legal practices and in-house local authority legal services departments. Looking forwards, the development pipeline is even more exciting though and I’m delighted to be a part of this growing success story.”

Nigel Spicer Zylpha’s Development Director welcomes Ryan’s comments adding, “Ryan brings with him an impressive array of .Net development and other technical skills. His appointment is a reflection of the continued growth we are experiencing for the legal systems and services that we supply. Development wise it’s an exciting time for all of us and I look forward to working closely with Ryan on developing innovative solutions.”

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

