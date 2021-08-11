London based public law and human rights practice, Rook Irwin Sweeney, has proved the value of Zylpha’s electronic bundling software when preparing bundles for the High Court. The software is being used in conjunction with the practice’s LEAP case management system. Independent research has shown that by using Zylpha, the time taken to produce court and other legal document bundles is reduced by up to 80%, enabling Rook Irwin Sweeney to spend more time supporting its clients. Better still, as Zylpha’s ebundling is supplied on a Pay As You Go basis, the practice only pays for the individual bundles they actually use.

With Partners that have acted in many of the leading Human Rights and Public Law cases of the last decade, Rook Irwin Sweeney prides itself on empowering clients to understand their legal rights and the solutions that are available when their rights are being infringed. Naturally, behind this impressive track record, Rook Irwin Sweeney maintains a first rate document and case management system. At the heart of this process is the need to collate, maintain and update high-quality court–compliant document bundles. Rook Irwin Sweeney decided that an electronic bundling system would be an ideal investment to support this process. They chose Zylpha as it was recommended and worked well with the Practice’s LEAP case management system.

Anne-Marie Irwin

As Partner Anne-Marie Irwin says, “We needed a system that worked with our existing LEAP case management tool, that was both easy to use but was also capable of producing professional, court-compliant bundles right across our business. Zylpha was recommended and works well with LEAP. Notably, it is fast, powerful, incredibly user friendly and is available on a highly cost-effective Pay As You Go basis.”

Zylpha's digital software contained everything that Rook Irwin Sweeny needed to create the highest quality document bundles. Its 'Pay As You Go' dashboard-like screen, makes it clear, concise, and easy to use when creating even the largest, most detailed bundles. This is because the system's unique single-view digital approach streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, saving a considerable amount of time and removing any complexity involved. In addition to delivering time savings of up to 80% over traditional manual bundling alternatives, Zylpha's system also eliminates costs such as stationery, photocopying, paper file storage, and courier costs.

At Rook Irwin Sweeney, Zylpha continues to prove its worth. As Anne-Marie continues, “Zylpha has proved to be a real success and is now firmly at the heart of our document bundling operations – and it’s really very impressive. The software is remarkably easy to use although I would add that should you need it, Zylpha has considerable experience of document bundling at all levels and also has expertise in the use of the LEAP case management system that we use. To make sure we can exploit this experience fully ourselves, Zylpha has developed a range of free e-learning courses – its teachable course series - and these are backed up by a library of guides and information resources. Where we do need to discuss something, Zylpha’s customer response times are very impressive too.”

“From our point of view, the time savings are especially noteworthy. The quality of electronically produced bundles is excellent and they are fully court compliant. The time we save is all extra time that we can spend with our clients.

Beyond this, Zylpha is exceptionally secure too. Any files we send are protected by state of the art encryption and this is hugely reassuring.”

David Chapman, Zylpha’s Head of Marketing, welcomed Anne-Marie’s comments adding, “As a growing Fleet Street practice, Rook Irwin Sweeney is widely respected for its expertise and the quality of the representation that it provides to its clients. Naturally, we are thrilled that Zylpha is being used to prepare court ready bundles at this level. And, as the software on a PAY AS YOU GO basis, Rook Irwin Sweeney still only pays for what it actually uses – ensuring maximum efficiency savings for least cost. We look forward to working closely with them on future developments in bundling and legal technology.”

Looking to the future Anne-Marie Irwin is confident that Zylpha will support the practice’s growth and evolving working practices, noting, “Zylpha is flexible and scalable so we expect it to continue to meet our needs in the future. We look forward to monitoring the benefits and assessing any other Zylpha technologies that can boost client service and drive efficiency.”

Ends

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

For more information, please contact:

Miranda Evans

Zylpha Ltd.

T: 01962 658881

E: m.evans@zylpha.com

www.zylpha.com

Or

Leigh Richards

The Right Image

T: 0844 / 561 7586

M: 07758372527

E: leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk

www.therightimage.co.uk