Reflecting the recent moves by many courts to accept electronic document bundles during the pandemic, Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) has launched ‘The Complete Guide to eBundling”. The free, easy-to-use guide is aimed at helping law firms follow best practice and therein remain compliant. As leaders in the ebundling field, Zylpha has collated all the information to produce the guide, detailing practice directions, policy guidelines and videos from a wide variety of sources. Key information contained in the guide includes:

Justice Mann guidelines

Civil Procedure Rules PD32

Financial Remedies Courts protocol

Family Proceeding for Court bundles (PD27a)

Supreme Court electronic bundle guidelines

Video tutorials

Zylpha’s David Hayter, the guide’s author believes that the guide will prove popular with firms of all sizes. In his view; “Up until March 2020 the majority of bundling was still paper based but during the pandemic lockdown we saw a huge shift in the production of electronic bundles as more and more firms signed-up making the transition from manual to digital bundling.



“That's why we've produced this guide from multiple sources - a single easy-to-use practice resource that contains all the information you need on just how easy it can be to build bundles digitally. And as it’s built using Zylpha’s bundling software, the guide is also fully indexed and paginated too.”

Those interested in downloading a copy of the guide should visit: https://bit.ly/3kwqmYU



Ends

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

For more information, please contact:

Miranda Evans

Zylpha Ltd.

T: 01962 658881

m.evans@zylpha.com

www.zylpha.com

Or

Leigh Richards

The Right Image

T: 0844 / 561 7586

M:07758372527

leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk

www.therightimage.co.uk