New Online Tool Set To Transform Entry Level of Legal Document Bundling Technology

Leading UK legal systems innovator Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) has launched the first free online legal document bundling system. This enables legal practices of any size to create smaller court-compliant bundles completely free of charge, as many times as required. With a simple online interface, the system has been designed to be both extremely easy to use, yet readily upgradable to ‘paid plans’ should the bundle grow unexpectedly or become far more complex.

Zylpha's Free Online Bundling

Zylpha’s software streamlines and simplifies the arrangement, formatting and pagination of legal documents, when producing court and other document bundles. By reducing the bundling process from hours to just minutes, legal practices can save a considerable amount of time, freeing up valuable time that can then be spent helping clients. Zylpha’s system also eliminates costs such as stationery, photocopying, paper file storage, and courier costs. There is also a major security dividend in using Zylpha’s highly secure communications.

The new entry level new online system is now the first rung on Zylpha’s extensive range of bundling options including Pay As You Go systems through to full Enterprise Solutions. The company also has connectors to most leading legal systems such as iManage, Peppermint, Visualfiles, and LEAP with more to be unveiled in 2022.



Says David Chapman Zylpha’s Head of Marketing, “Covid-19 has driven the Court adoption of digital document bundles significantly. Really, everybody should now be using this technology, although some are still not. As current market leader in the supply of Pay-As-You-Go bundling systems, we wanted to provide a new free online entry point for bundling so that practices of all sizes could benefit by creating smaller bundles consistently without any cost. And, it had to be so easy to use that anyone could start straight away – with nothing to install and no training required. Our new online system achieves this and in doing so establishes a new best-practice, that is open to all and free of charge.”

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

