Leading technology innovator Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) has launched an integration between HM Land Registry’s electronic mortgage deed service and LexisNexis Visualfiles. The first integration of its kind, the new system allows Visualfiles case management users to access and utilise the government’s electronic signature facilities whilst working within Visualfiles.

As deeds are completed, they can be quickly and easily sent by secure email, signed, returned and stored. This greatly simplifies the existing processes and eliminates the risk of hard copy documents being lost or delayed in the post.

Zylpha's eMortgage Deed Integration

The new product fits neatly alongside Zylpha’s Land Registry integration. Together, these widely acclaimed integrations combine with Zylpha’s other related eSignature, secure communication and AML (Anti Money Laundering) products to deliver a powerful toolset for modern conveyancers keen to deliver efficient services to clients.

Says Tim Long CEO of Zylpha, “Signing a mortgage deed electronically, through Visualfiles, helps to simplify the process for both the lawyer and their client. It’s one less thing for them to complete manually, can be completed in seconds and they don’t have to worry about it getting lost or damaged in the post.

“Our products have always enjoyed success as they make lawyers lives considerably easier. This new integration is in keeping with this principle and we expect demand from our Visualfiles customers to be exceedingly strong. Indeed, we have already received a number of initial orders from pre-launch marketing activity.”

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

